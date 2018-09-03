Mahindra Marazzo review: The new shark tale that promises to be a blockbuster

Warning: The contents of the Mahindra Marazzo have been inspired by a shark and any resemblance of any of its design elements with the ocean tiger is purely intentional by Mahindra & Mahindra and marks its entry to a whole new segment. As you are reading this we have driven the new Marazzo MPV in Nashik and this is the first review of the new Mahindra Marazzo.

What is Mahindra Marazzo and does it truly rival Toyota Innova Crysta?

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: The shark-tooth grille is definitely the most eye-catching feature on the Mahindra Marazzo

The anticipation around Mahindra Marazzo ever since the company officially named it as Marazzo (codenamed U321) has shot up the roof and Mahindra’s huge claim of it being a premium vehicle sitting above the likes of Renault Lodgy and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is actually true. However, it is also not right to compare the Marazzo with the Toyota Innova Crysta. Above the Ertiga and below the Toyota Innova Crysta there is a small niche gap in this MPV segment and Mahindra is the first to venture into this new segment. The prices of the Mahindra MPV overlap the Mahindra XUV500 but the two vehicles are largely different and will cater to the different groups of people.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: The C-shaped tail-lamps look a lot like the dorsal fin of a shark. The chrome strip ties it all together!

Mahindra Marazzo is an important new vehicle for Mahindra and the company has carefully charted out its overall development and is probably the first vehicle after the XUV500 to be both good-looking, high on space and available with both 7-seat and 8-seater option. The design of Mahindra Marazzo has been developed by the company owned Italian design firm Pininfarina in collaboration with its in-house design team in Mumbai. The development of the Marazzo has been done at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai with major inputs from Mahindra North American Technical Center.

The design of the Mahindra Marazzo as mentioned over is inspired by a shark and not once but starting from the face of the vehicle to its wheels to the rear and even the overall proportions of the Marazzo looks a lot like by shark. So it's not just inspiration, Mahindra has studied sharks, dissected its individual design and adapted to fit on the vehicle. Let’s break down the design of the Mahindra Marazzo.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: The interiors of the Marazzo are clean, the dual tone interiors allow for a lot of light into the cabin making it feel more spacious

The face of the new Mahindra Marazzo is in line with the company’s design language but the cheetah design on the upper front grille is now replaced shark’s teeth. The new headlamp cluster gets projector headlamps with LED DRLs again with very sharp styling and the front bumper is very aggressive with the lower front grille getting a matte-chrome finished strip and shark trunk shaped fog lamp cluster. As different and new as it looks, it is not difficult to say it is not a Mahindra product. The sides of the Mahindra Marazzo have a small chrome strip running on the lower side of the vehicle and it also has shut lines to make it look bold and to improve the overall dynamics of the vehicle. The built quality of Mahindra Marazzo is strong and also the best we have seen from the company. This will also help in a very stable drive.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: Speaking of cool features the Marazzo's hand-brake looks straight out of a cockpit!

The rear design of Mahindra Marazzo gets huge tail lamp cluster more aligned towards the upper side of the vehicle. The shape of the tail-lights are very much shark inspired and is without a doubt the best part about the vehicle. However, the thick chrome finish on the centre is overdone and spoils it a bit for me.

Interior cabin of Mahindra Marazzo:

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: There's plenty of space in the Marazzo's three rows of seats that adds a lot of value to the MPV

The cabin of the new Mahindra Marazzo is nice and bright. It gets a black, beige and piano black treatment on the dashboard built with good quality plastic used. The interiors of Marazzo is upmarket, premium and will connect with the buyers immediately. Every seat gets bottle holders and there is a lot of storage space. The extra space has been created by some innovative thinking of putting the entire A/C duct on the roof including the vents. The operations are within the reach of an adult but not kids. Both the front and middle row seats (captain seats) get the arm-rest holder and third-row seats on the Marazzo is as easy/difficult to get in or get out like in any other MPV. It can seat two adults, however, kids would be more comfortable on third rows.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: The 7-Inch Infotainmnet system is compatible with Android Auto & Apple Car play

On the top-variants, Mahindra Marazzo gets steering mounted controls and decent size touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto and in-built navigation. The A/C controls are simple with rotary dials and it also gets a larger digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, it gets dual-airbags and ABS as standard from the base variant and also gets ESP, traction control and many other onboard safety equipment. The company says that it has intentionally not put the sun-roof on the vehicle as the purpose of the sunroof is different than kids and adults standing out of it and which is indeed a big safety hazard.

Mahindra Marazzo 2018 Engine and Dynamics

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: Gets a 1.5 litre Diesel Engine which make 121 hp and 300 Nm of torque

The Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 litre Diesel mill, that is good for 121 hp and 300 Nm of torque. This is perhaps, Mahindra's most refined motor to date and even beats the Mahindra XUV500 in terms of refinement an NVH. It is also the first, front wheel drive transverse engine ladder on frame chassis from Mahindra and despite this has very little in the form of body roll. In terms of power delivery, the Marazzo pulls away from the line cleanly and has enough torque in the lower bands, although once it's on the move, it requires a little more than a prod to get the turbo to spool up.

One of the things that we noticed on this new chassis is that body roll has been reduced to a minimum. Making the Marazzo one of the most planted Mahindra cars that we have tested in recent times.

2018 Mahindra Marazzo Review: The first of its kind ladder on frame FWD chassis is stable and allows for the most refined ride on a Mahindra to date!

Mahindra Marazzo is certainly the best from Mahindra yet. The MPV addresses the Indian families well and will also be a hit among cab aggregators with it being more affordable than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Mahindra strong presence in rural India will be an added advantage for the company and expect the Marazzo to impress buyers at every level. More space, more power, premium quotient and aggressive pricing will see Mahindra Marazzo being a winner in the Indian market.