Mahindra Bolero Neo Road Test Review: Legacy Preserved?

Think of SUVs, and a body-on-frame vehicle with boxy aesthetics will show up in your mind. If not, then you are likely to associate this term with a crossover. Nevertheless, there are two opinions about the word SUV. If your inclination is towards the more traditional form of this body style, the name Mahindra Bolero remains a part of your list of go-to vehicles. The Indian UV giant – Mahindra, has also introduced the new Bolero Neo to carry forward the legacy of the two-decade-old Mahindra Bolero. But if it successfully carries the essence of the Mahindra Bolero in the modern era or not, we decided to spend some time with the vehicle, and here is what we felt.

Design & Drama

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is referred to as a rebranding exercise by consumers. Yes, it is essentially the TUV300, which failed to impress buyers. In the modernized avatar, it feels more approachable and likable. The front-end features an all-new design with a revised grille and a pair of slim headlamps. The bumper is reprofiled to make the front fascia look fresh. In fact, the clamshell-like appeal for the bonnet is a neat touch.

The Bolero Neo rides on a set of 15-inch wheels, and since it sits 20 mm lower than the model it replaces, the wheels fill the arches gracefully. Also, the stance appears to have improved too. Mahindra has omitted the roof rails from the list this time. The interesting bit around the sides remains the black applique running from the nose towards the tail. This chunky black strip is reminiscent of the original Bolero.

The tail of the Bolero Neo looks very much identical to the TUV300. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel makes it look butch. The taillamps are squarish, managing to preserve the continuity with other design elements. The upright bootlid, however, looks obnoxious from certain angles.

Comfort & Convenience

The interior of the Mahindra Bolero Neo feels familiar for the most part. The brand has used a two-tone theme this time, comprising of black and beige shades. However, the layout and design of the dashboard remain much like the TUV300. It isn’t the most appealing design that we’ve seen on the new-age Mahindra cars. The centre console isn’t the most intelligent design either. Storage spaces on the Bolero Neo are in plenty, but most of them fail to serve the purpose.

The Bolero Neo comes with seats for seven occupants. Front-row chairs get individual armrests, and they have a long squab, providing ample under-thigh support. Nevertheless, it gets painful for the average Indian male to depress the clutch pedal completely. The second-row bench is flat and wide. It can seat three abreast, but the cushioning stays firm. The third row can only be accessed by compromising on the boot space. The two jump seats are good for children, but adults will feel tortured after spending some time in them.

In terms of features, the Bolero Neo is decently loaded. It comes with a manual HVAC unit, power windows, power-adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Eco mode, automatic start-stop system, cruise control, and 3.5-inch multi-information display. The inclusion of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera, request sensors on door handles, and automatic climate control could’ve been a boon on this utilitarian SUV. Also, the fit and finish levels could’ve been better, but the hard plastics are bolted together to last longer than ever.

Engine & Gearbox

Under the hood of the Mahindra Bolero Neo sits a three-cylinder oil burner. Dubbed the mHawk100, it displaces 1.5L of working volume. Power and torque outputs stand at 98 bhp and 260 Nm. These numbers get the Bolero Neo going in roughly every terrain. The motor offers a strong low-end grunt, and the mid-range torque is prominent as well. Around the higher rev-range, it is only the engine’s sound that increases with the prod to the pedal. The absence of an automatic gearbox is felt while driving the Neo in traffic, thanks to the heavy clutch.

The Neo feels peppy in the city and can do triple-digit cruising without breaking a sweat. It is, in fact, an easy car on the pocket with an average fuel consumption of 15 kmpl. Talking of refinement levels, the engine has some clatter during idling. Around cruising speeds, it feels silent. Also, vibrations are well controlled.

The power is transferred to the rear wheels, and to ensure that users are making the most of it, Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a locking rear differential. There aren’t any controls to lock the diff, the locker engages and disengages automatically. This addition makes the Bolero Neo – the most capable compact SUV on sale in the market.

Ride & Handling

With double wishbones on the front and a solid axle on the rear, the Bolero Neo is undoubtedly the most SUV you can get in this segment. With this setup, the ride is comfortable and pliant. The Neo can absorb the sharpest bumps with great composure. At high speeds, tall speed breakers aren’t much of a problem for the Bolero Neo. With chunky sidewalls for 215/75 R15 tyres, there’s a natural cushion for the ride.

However, the body roll on the Neo is evident. Thus, hard attempts at corners are a strict no for this SUV. Another annoying bit about the Neo is its heavy steering. It isn’t the most direct unit either. In tight streets and parking spaces, manoeuvring the Bolero Neo requires some muscle.

Summation

With a starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec trim, the Bolero Neo is a neatly-priced offering. The top-spec N10(O) trim with the MLD retails for Rs. 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom). With the mechanical specifications of a hardcore SUV, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a no-brainer for those looking for a rugged SUV that has the capabilities to take the beating without any major complaints.

