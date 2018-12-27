Jeep Compass Limited Plus 4×4 Review: New Features, more expensive but worth buying?

Jeep Compass landed in India amid huge anticipation and quickly went on to become a popular model in the market. Buyers lined up and the Compass became a head turner on Indian roads instantly. However, at a price of close to Rs 20 Lakh, ex-showroom, the top variant of the Compass lacked some features, which were being offered by vehicles with a lesser selling price. The good thing here is that Jeep is turning out to be quick in responding to consumer expectations and hence, it recently launched a new range-topping Limited Plus variant with new features. We drove the SUV recently to find out what difference do they make and if the new Jeep Compass Limited Plus justifies the additional cost of nearly Rs one lakh.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus Design Changes

Looking at the new Compass Limited Plus from the front, there isn't anything that would speak of it being a new variant. However, move to the side and gunmetal finished 18-inch dual-colour alloy wheels will grab your attention. The new design is attention-grabbing and goes well with the rugged character of the Compass. The only other visual change is the new badging on the tailgate, letting one know about the new variant. Everything else remains the same and that's a good thing. The Compass is a fairly new vehicle and its similarity in design with the Grand Cherokee and the clear presence of Jeep DNA will make it age better in visual terms.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus new features

Inside the cabin, Jeep has made quite a few changes aimed at improving occupant convenience and comfort. One that many will notice first is the new and larger 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment screen, which is the same in terms of features but offers a larger display. The system works fine but the touch response is a tad slow and the user interface could have been simpler. The other important and welcome addition is an eight-way electronically adjustable driver seat with dual memory function.

One of the biggest changes inside the cabin is the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, the absence of which was a downer for many prospective buyers earlier. While there is no change in terms of space or seating, the panoramic sunroof does add an airy feel to the cabin and makes for a pretty sight in the right weather. Other new features include auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus driving experience

Since there are no mechanical changes in the Jeep Compass Limited Plus, the driving experience was similar to the other variants with a diesel engine and manual gearbox. One could argue about the larger 18-inch wheels making a difference to the ride quality but quite frankly, I didn't find any substantial change. The ride quality of the Compass is so nice that it continues to gobble up any potholes and surface undulations with ease. What I did find missing in this new variant is an automatic gearbox for the diesel option as the same is available on the less expensive Hyundai Creta too.

The 4x4 system with four modes means that the Compass will still go through sand, slush, rocks and gravel with ease. However, it isn't a true blue off-road vehicle as it misses out on a low-ratio gearbox. That said, the odd drive to snowy hill stations and water-logged streets of Mumbai and Gurgaon should be a breeze in most cases.

Worth the extra money?

With all the mentioned features and changes, the new Jeep Compass Limited Plus commands a premium of close to Rs one lakh over the Limited Option variant. For that money, the kit being offered by Jeep India is truly impressive and pretty much takes care of all the features that a consumer would expect at this price point. The Compass was always an impressive vehicle to start with and with the Limited Plus, Jeep India has made it even better!