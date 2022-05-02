Honda City e:HEV Review: The times they are a changin’

One of India’s most popular sedans is betting big on hybrid technology and after many rounds of ‘Shall we’ or ‘Shouldn’t we’ discussions, Honda is finally going to launch the City e:HEV. The Japanese manufacturer believes that this hybrid sedan could be the answer to all the range anxiety issues electric vehicle owners face. The City e:HEV is the first mass-market hybrid and no doubt will be an extremely efficient sedan, but there’s more to it than that. It is also equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or as Honda calls it Sensing. We find out whether the City e:HEV is a viable option.

The crux of the matter

The City e:HEV is powered by the tried and tested 1.5-litre petrol but the twist here is that it combines forces with the Atkinson cycle, whose main aim is to improve efficiency without getting into its technicalities. Then there are two electric motors —the smaller generation motor takes care of the ignition duties while the larger traction motor provides power to the front wheels. The engine produces 97bhp with an additional 107bhp from the electric motor, but what’s noteworthy is that it has a massive 253 Nm of torque.

According to Honda, the City hybrid can run on EV mode 80% of the time when it is driven in and around 40kmph. This means that while combating rush hour traffic and the start-stop traffic, the technology keeps a strict check on fuel economy and doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. When the car goes faster it goes into hybrid mode and the engine starts charging the lithium-ion battery that’s tucked in the boot. Honda has calibrated the hybrid City in such a way that the torque curve can be felt like an ICE vehicle even though it remains flat at 253 Nm till 3,000rpm. This gives it a more involving driving experience like an ICE vehicle. With so much torque on the tap, it offers plenty of punch to overtake at will. Coming to highway driving and when the City hybrid is cruising above 80 kmph then the engine starts powering the front wheels to provide better efficiency. According to Honda, the sedan can return 26.5 kmpl and if you do simple calculations, with a petrol fuel tank capacity of 40 litres, it can cover around 1,060km.

If you thought this sedan is all about efficiency, you have another thing coming. According to Honda, the City e:HEV does 0-100kmph in 10 seconds making it 0.4 seconds faster than the petrol CVT.

What gearbox is Honda using for the City Hybrid? CVT right? No, it doesn’t have a transmission. It takes a leaf out of EVs, uses motors instead, and has one gear. Even though there’s plenty of torque available, it doesn’t have that breakneck whiplash-like pick up like in an EV; rather it behaves like an internal combustion engine and gradually builds up speed in a linear manner.

The City Hybrid like EVs comes with a regenerative braking system and via the paddle shifters, the three levels of deceleration can be selected. Unlike an electric vehicle, it doesn’t give you the option to do single-pedal driving as the car gradually comes to a halt once you step off the accelerator. The deceleration mode can be very helpful while descending from a hill. In D mode, the City e:HEV will decelerate for a brief period when opted for, but if you want it to be active permanently then choose the B-mode on the gearbox. This way the energy lost while braking is used for charging the battery.

The wizard of Oz: ADAS

The e:HEV is equipped with an array of ADAS functions like lane-keep assist, road departure warning, collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control and auto high beam. Honda smartly uses these features with the help of a camera that scans the road rather than radar. Of course, the hindsight is that it doesn’t respond as quickly as radar technology to send alert warnings to the driver. Honda has mentioned these additional features aren’t autonomous, hence the person behind the wheel remains in full control of the car. A special mention to the lane assist camera that’s placed below the passenger side outside the rearview mirror, which gives you a clear view of the left-hand side lane. This is also available in the standard City and is a very handy safety gadget. It also comes standard with six airbags, hill-hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD and ESP.

Tried-and-test formula: Exteriors and Interiors

The e:HEV is identical to its ICE version when it comes to dimensions. It has the same familiar front nose with a thick chrome band in between the all-LED headlights cluster with LED DRLs and L-Shaped LED indicators. The Big H’s logo on the mesh black grille gets a blue glow, distinguishing itself from the ICE models. It continues to sport 16-inch alloy wheels but due to 250 Nm of torque, the City hybrid is equipped with rear disc brakes. It sports a subtle rear spoiler and the lower bumper area receives a faux carbon finish.

Honda has tweaked the cabin with a dual-tone ivory and black theme. The semi-digital instrument cluster gets a multi-functional display that replaces the rev meter. It reads out the safety functions and indicates the driving modes — EV, hybrid or engine. It retains an 8-inch infotainment system and a sunroof. The cabin space remains the same while the trunk capacity has been reduced to 306 litres from 506 litres due to the lithium-ion battery though it does offer storage space underneath the floorboard.

Summing it up

Even though the City e:HEV is 127 kilograms heavier than the petrol model, it continues to offer a comfortable ride quality and its ground clearance isn’t compromised either. It now comes with updated Connect in-car technology which can be synced to a smartwatch. The e:HEV does exactly what it’s supposed to do. During our test drive, it returned over 20 kmpl including highway runs and city drives and we are sure it can easily return a higher fuel economy. It is also packed with safety features like ADAS. Now, it all comes down to how Honda prices it. If Honda can slot it below Rs 20 lakh, they certainly have a winner.

