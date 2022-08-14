Honda CB300F Review: The new zippy kid in town!

Honda already has a neo-retro motorcycle, the CB300R in the middleweight category and while the industry looked forward to the introduction of the Forza 250 maxi-scooter, the brand presented a naked street-fighter to make matters sweet. We took the brand-new CB300F around Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad to find what is so ‘formidable’ about this one!

Honda CB300F: Design and price

The Honda CB300F price starts at Rs. 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom for the lower Deluxe variant

The CB300F shares design DNA with the international-spec CB500F, but it is a naked streetfighter with a sharp front fascia with an all-LED lighting system. The side profile looks striking, especially in the Sports Red colour, which is my personal favourite. Other body paints on offer are Metallic Blue and Grey. The V-shaped alloys and a split seat set-up further give a very sporty look to Honda’s latest from its premium BigWing segment.

It also gets a low-slung headlight, golden upside-down fork, and an aggressive designing that can be either a hit or miss depending on the buyer. It tries very hard to look a bit different from the Hornet 2.0 but the chunky tyres and a new tail-lamp setup does little to give it a unique look.

Offered in two variants Deluxe and Deluxe Pro, Rs. 2.26 lakh for the former and Rs. 2.29 lakh for the latter (all prices, ex-showroom), the Honda CB300F is positioned a little on the premium side, keeping into consideration its competition.

Honda CB300F: Features

It gets an all-digital LCD instrument cluster

The one major feature differentiating the two variants is the availability of Bluetooth connectivity on the higher Deluxe Pro variant. Other features include an all-digital LCD instrument cluster, a type-C USB charger, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and the most important – assist and slipper clutch. Honda claims that these features make up for the pricing and we can simply agree.

Honda CB300F: Engine and performance

The Honda CB300F produces 24.1bhp and 25.6Nm of torque

The Honda CB300F derives power via an all-new 293cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 24.1bhp and 25.6 Nm of torque. In comparison to its sibling the 300R, the power’s a little less as the former has 31bhp and 27.4Nm on tap.

In terms of power delivery, the CB300F has a pretty decent low and mid-range acceleration that feels happy to rev from the get-go. One cannot complain about Honda’s engine refinement and even with the CB300F, the new engine feels sprightly and smooth with almost negligible vibrations at low rpms. However, once you rev it a little hard and demand more performance, one can hear the engine struggling and vibrating under the rider. Although the tachometer goes all the way to a hopeful 12,000rpm, once past the 5500-6000rpm mark, it struggles to keep up.

The Honda CB300F has a pretty decent low and mid-range acceleration

Mated to the new CB300F’s engine is a quick and slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The gear ratios, tall enough and with a light clutch, make city rideability very easy and comfortable. A quick overtake is a matter of a few seconds and that overall makes the CB300F a good sports city commuter. However, the mileage figures are yet to be disclosed by the brand, and we wait to get our hands on the new motorcycle for a real-world road test!



New Honda CB300F: Ride and handling

The CB300F gets a preload-adjustable monoshock, a Showa USD fork and chunky tyres

Honda associated the CB300F with some tags including being called ‘formidable’. Although the speed factor might not be its strongest suit, the handling is. It gets a preload-adjustable monoshock, a Showa USD fork and chunky tyres to make it a great handler. The MRF tyres offer a good grip even in wet weather. The fact that it is a little front-heavy motorcycle, makes quick steering a little challenging for short riders. However, with a weight of just 153kgs and a seat height of 789mm, the bike is very accessible.

The suspension on the Honda CB300F is a soft set-up and a little spongy at times. However, it fails to absorb bumps and adulations on the road and the rider will feel the disturbances creeping up from time to time. The seat is well-cushioned, even for the pillion and the grab rails with well-positioned foot pegs make it comfortable even for women sitting with both feet at one side.

What the Honda CB300F compromises on, is the braking. The motorcycle could do a lot better with a stronger bite as bringing it to a halt from say, a speed of 80-90kmph will need you to literally jump on them and yet it takes its sweet time.

Honda CB300F: Verdict

Honda has been quite infamous for pricing its products on the higher side and much like the Fireblade and the CB500X, and the CB300F goes the same route as well. Its smooth engine, comfortable seating and few handy features make a strong case but once you look at the competition, like the Gixxer 250 and even the KTM 250 Duke, you will raise an eyebrow in confusion. It is well suited for riders looking to enter the middleweight segment with good city rideability and Honda’s trust factor.