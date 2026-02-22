Honda CB125 Hornet review: Golden forks, platinum pricing

The Pulsar, Raider, and Xtreme look sharp and sporty, but the Hornet adds a layer of muscle and meanness onto that design – the headlight section, with its angry, predator-like face, sets it apart from its rivals.

Back in 2000s, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 DTSi was a rage. It was fast, fuel efficient, and affordable for college kids.

That 150’s explosive performance is nowadays being replicated by 125-cc motorcycles such as Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125, and even Pulsar N125.

Honda has now launched a bike that appears even quicker than these 125-cc machines – the CB125 Hornet. We took it for a spin for a week in Delhi.

The design

The Pulsar, Raider, and Xtreme look sharp and sporty, but the Hornet adds a layer of muscle and meanness onto that design – the headlight section, with its angry, predator-like face, sets it apart from its rivals.

What especially look premium are its golden upside down (USD) front forks and the monoshock rear suspension. The universal USB C charging port is a big convenience.

The riding posture

Seat height is 790 mm – it’s accessible for short riders, but the narrow profile of the seat (where it meets the tank) makes it feel even lower when you brake hard and are trying to get your feet down. The bike weighs just 124 kg, so handling it is like a toy. The handlebar is wide and flat, so the riding posture is natural with your back straight.

The ride

The 123.94-cc petrol engine produces 8.2 kW power (11 bhp) and 11.2 Nm torque – not much on paper, but explosive on the road, thanks to its light weight. Full acceleration from standstill may not lead to a wheelie, but is fast enough to take you from 0-60 km/h in under 6 seconds (Honda claims 5.4 seconds). That was what the Pulsar 150 DTSi did a couple of decades ago, and now a 125 is doing the same.

But on highways, the light weight shows – it feels agile, comfortable, but doesn’t seem to have the stability of a big bike. Fuel efficiency is good – during our tests, it returned 55 km/litre (city plus highway).

Overall, it’s a quick city bike, leans well and safely on sharp turns on good tarmac, gearshift is smooth (I didn’t hit any false neutrals), brakes are okay (the front has good bite), but not a comfortable intercity commuter.

The price

The CB125 Hornet looks fast, is fast, but is made for the elite. Priced Rs 1,14,582, ex-showroom, it is more expensive than the Xtreme (Rs 89,000), Raider (Rs 82,000), and Pulsar (Rs 92,270). The golden forks, however, look priceless.