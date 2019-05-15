Hero Maestro Edge 125 First Ride Review: Honda Activa 125 rival worth your money?

Automatic scooter buyers in India have started taking the 125cc segment a bit seriously in the last few years. All thanks to this, the Indian two-wheeler market now has some really interesting products like the TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Grazia, Suzuki Burgman and Aprilia SR 125. However, the country’s two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp had been shying away from entering the 125cc territory until it launched its first offering Destini 125 a few months back. In order to further expand its presence in the 125cc space and fulfill the aim of having 20 percent market share in the 125cc scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp has recently launched a more powerful avatar of the Maestro Edge with a 125cc heart. We recently rode this latest offering in Delhi to understand what this new Hero is all about, how is it to ride and can it survive on the battlefield? Let's find out!

Hero Maestro Edge 125 - Design and Appearance

Take a look at the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and at first, it's hard to find the differences compared to its 110cc sibling. The overall silhouette along with the majority of the design cues are the same and from most of the angles, this scooter looks almost identical to the Maestro Edge 110. The front end of the scooter gets the same edgy headlamp along with a black coloured visor that gives it a sporty appearance. The 125cc version gets triangular LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) at the front apron that looks quite interesting in the dark, for a change. The scooter is offered in a total of six colour options out of which two shades are exclusive for the Fi variant.

While the carb trims will be on offer with black floorboard on all colour options, the Fi variants will be on sale with contrasting floorboard, further enhancing the style and appeal. We had the white shade with us that looks quite special as it is the only one to have a brown coloured seat. Coming to the rear, you get the same external fuel tank cap but this time, the company has made some revisions to the LED tail lamp section to make it look more like a split type unit. The all-black alloy wheels continue to do their part well in maintaining the sporty appeal of the scooter. The 125cc Maestro Edge gets all-new graphics that make it look livelier than the 110cc model.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 - Engine specs and performance

This is where the biggest change has taken place. As the name suggests, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 now gets a bigger 124.6cc engine and the scooter gets two variants - 8.7 bhp/10.2 Nm carb and 9.1 bhp/10.2 Nm Fi with a marginal difference in power outputs. We rode the Fi variant during the media ride and if you have ridden the Maestro Edge 110 before, you will notice the positives in the riding behaviour of the 125cc model quite soon. All thanks to the fuel injection system, the scooter feels smoother and now has a crispier throttle response. The increased power output of 1 bhp makes the scooter feels slightly quicker compared to the 110cc version.

The engine has a decent mid-range and the smoothness remains up to 60-70 kmpl after which you will start feeling the vibrations. Push the scooter further and the vibes become more apparent and the 80 kmph + region is not where you will love to ride the scooter for long. Interestingly, the company’s fuel-saving i3s technology is on offer only with the carb variant, keeping the competitive price point in mind. Since we were riding in the city, we could not test out the top speed and due to our short stint with the scooter, we couldn’t calculate the exact fuel efficiency figure either. We shall reveal both these figures when the scooter comes to us for a proper road test.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Ride and Handling

Hero Maestro Edge 125 shares its suspension and tyres with the standard 110cc version. The suspension is tuned on a slightly stiffer side but is well tuned to gulp in the usual uneasiness and the impact of speed breakers on the roads quite easily. Showing some terribly broken surfaces to the scooter is not a good idea as that is when it tends to lose its composure. Straight line stability is quite decent and even at speeds of close to 80 kmph, the scooter maintains its line with ease.

The Maestro Edge 125 feels quite confident on corners too at speeds of close to 50-60 kmph, all thanks to the decent grip from the tyres. Pushing the scooter beyond the mentioned speed on curves can be a bit risky for the simple reason that it is a family scooter and hence, is not meant to do such kind of stuff. A 190mm disc brake comes as standard on the Fi variant while it is an option on the carb variant. The front disc has enough feedback and bite and the rear 130mm drum set up does not disappoint either. Like all Hero scooters, the company’s Integrated Braking System (IBS) is on offer on this one too and it works just fine by reducing the braking distance and minimises the chances of skidding. This mechanism applies both brakes automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 - Feature Check

One of the prime reasons why Hero scooters are doing well in the market is due to the numerous usable features on offer and the Maestro Edge 125 is no different. The scooter gets a mobile charging facility along with a boot light in the underseat compartment. Furthermore, you also get a multi-functional key slot for remotely open/close the fuel lid and underseat compartment. The instrument cluster of the scooter is a digital-analog unit that offers service reminder, side stand indicator and tripmeter along with the usual information. While the list is decent enough, we believe that the addition of some features like an LED headlamp and an engine kill switch could have made the package even more tempting

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Verdict - Price in India and should you buy one?

The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 will be available in three variants to choose from. First, the carb variant with drum brakes is priced at Rs 58,500 while the one with a front disc brake can be yours for Rs 60,000. The range-topping Fi variant is priced at Rs 62,700. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. With the new Maestro Edge 125 as its flagship scooter, Hero MotoCorp has certainly shown its ace card in the 125cc scooter segment.

While there is no denying the fact that this latest offering from Hero MotoCorp packs in a promising engine and comes across as a well-rounded package, it still lags behind the competition like the TVS Ntorq 125 in terms of rideability and features at the same price point. However, the network of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer and the resulting trust should be enough to bring in volumes but only time will tell if the new Maestro Edge 125 will be a blockbuster waiting to dethrone the segment leader Suzuki Access 125 that is selling close to 45,000 units a month. The next few months will certainly give the answer!