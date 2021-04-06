Hero Glamour BS6 review: Questions on mileage, gearbox, reliability answered

The Hero Glamour was one of the best-selling 125cc bikes for a long time, and we have got the BS6 iteration for a full road test.

When we first rode the Hero Glamour in its BS6 form, we did it amid rising COVID cases. Cut to almost a year later and our second stint with the motorcycle is amid a bit freed-up environs. During this time frame, on one of our previous videos (Hero Passion Pro BS6), we were asked many questions on the long-term reliability of the engine, gearbox, and so on. It is surprising that people these days tend to raise so many questions about a Hero MotoCorp product more than that of its peers. Perhaps, this has got to do something with the split from Honda that happened a decade ago. So, instead of taking the traditional route of telling you about the product right from its design to other elements, we have decided to tackle these questions head-on. These questions were raised by you – viewers. Do let us know if you like this format of reviews.

Gearbox issues: The Hero Glamour BS6 comes with a 5-speed gearbox, something that is increasingly become popular in this segment. It’s arch-rival, Honda SP125, also offers it. While the clutch, as well as gearbox combination, is quite smooth, people have been complaining that the latter sticks. During our time with the bike, we didn’t face any such issues but one thing stood out. The gearbox doesn’t like to be hurried and sometimes might mistime a cog. We believe that customers who buy the Glamour will not be pseudo-racers or try to be one either. In normal usage, there isn’t an issue.



Engine reliability: While it is not the best in terms of rideability, top speed or even NVH, the Hero Glamour BS6′ engine reliability is something only a three-four year long-term test will prove. During our time with the bike, it didn’t overheat, leak oil or anything of that sort. Mechanically it isn’t happy doing speeds above 70kmph but otherwise, there aren’t any issues. Mileage-wise, it gave 74kmpl on the highway and this with two-up riding.



Vibrations: For this shoot, we had affixed a GoPro on the windscreen. After riding the bike at 40kmph for less than a kilometre, the GoPro mount shifted its place. This was due to the vibrations. Subsequent runs yielded the same results leading us to discard the GoPro shots. While these (vibrations) cannot be felt by the rider at slow speeds, they become a bit prominent (not disconcerting or intrusive to the riding experience) after 70kmph. These are manifested through the handlebar, fuel tank and slightly from the footpegs as well.



Comfort: The seat is not only wide but also comfortable. The footpegs as well as handlebars are placed in a commuter fashion. However, plonk in a pillion and you will realise that the Glamour is stiffly sprung. The 180mm ground clearance is good and will not pose a problem over speedbreakers but the ride quality doesn’t soften. Handling the bike in traffic is quite easy given the low 122kg kerb weight as well as the wide mirrors on offer. The rider can also easily grip the tank, irrespective of whether they are tall or not.



Technology: Many complained that the i3S technology doesn’t seem to work as it should. Well, last year as well as this combined, we have had only one instance wherein the i3S didn’t restart the engine. So that’s just one occasion in almost one month of having the bike with us. We also need to understand that the i3S requires energy to start the engine. If its running low, the engine will have to be started with the help of the kick or electric starter. AutoSail, we feel is gimmicky. It has no real-world application as to who in their right sense of mind will not give throttle or use the clutch in traffic conditions. Perhaps those who talk on the phone while riding? Well, we condone these actions and promote the usage of a helmet on the head securely strapped while riding a bike. But, take the bike out on a secluded place and you will realise that AutoSail works as good as advertised. We tried!



Service centre: While we have had the chance to experience a Hero service centre once, it is clear that due to the volumes of bikes and scooters that come in for an aftersales work, the personnel might be unable to dedicate their full attention. Things like resetting the service indicator or adjusting the mirrors or even a proper wash sometimes seem to elude Hero bike owners. Perhaps, the world’s biggest motorcycle maker should also pay attention to the aftersales part. Diagnosing a problem might also be an issue as pointed out by many viewers, though we personally haven’t had to utilise the service centre personnel’s expertise on this.

There you have it. The answers to all your questions. Hero is offering more value to customers with the introduction of the Blaze edition that brings in a cellphone charging point. We will say, go for the variant with a disc brake as the safety quotient is enhanced with this. However, if you ask us one standout feature of the Glamour, then it will have to be the aforementioned fuel economy. Other parameters, vehicles like the SP125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 will definitely be ahead of the Glamour in other fields.

Photography: Donald Dsouza

