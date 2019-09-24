Ford Aspire Long-term Review: Part two and how the features perform

The Ford Aspire has now completed another month in Express Drives’ long terms fleet and accumulated a further 2,000 kilometres on its odometer. Since I have been using it as my daily drive with my home-office-home commute averaging into a round trip of more than 50 kilometres, I got plenty of time to familiarise myself with the various creature comforts available onboard the Aspire and evaluate how user-friendly they are. One particular feature which stood out for all the right reasons was the floating 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Not only does it look aesthetically pleasing, but is quite convenient to use. Loaded with Ford’s SYNC3 in-car infotainment software, it additionally offers support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The system responds to touch inputs quickly and always connected to my phone instantly over Bluetooth.

For using Android Auto or Apple Car Play, one has to physically connect the phone through the USB ports available in the car. And there are two available in the Aspire which are positioned ergonomically and are also illuminated which increases there ease of access at night. That said, the space provided to place the smartphone might turn out to be a tad bit small, considering the average size of mobile phones available in the market these days.

The physical buttons available to operate the infotainment system are of the right size and can be operated easily on the move. That said, I seldom used them as the Aspire comes with steering mounted audio and telephony controls. The SYNC3 system can also be operated with the help of voice commands. And leaving a few instances aside, the system did what it was asked for.

All that said, I found the sound system of the Ford Aspire, which consist of 4-speakers, to be a bit underwhelming. The sound quality was average and despite adjusting the equaliser settings, of which there are multiple options available, I was often left wanting for more.

With Delhi observing a lukewarm monsoon season this year, for the past month, the weather has been nothing but humid. The Aspire’s automatic climate control responded quite efficiently and was able to keep me cool on my office commutes. However, the air-vents themselves, be it the central or the ones available on the side, offer restricted manoeuvrability which can be inconvenient at times.

The Ford Aspire comes with automatic headlamps as well as rain-sensing wipers. Both of these automated creature comforts features performed according to expectations. That said, the rain-sensing wipers, at times, did not activate despite the windscreen being covered entirely with rain, while operated at maximum speed with just a few drops.

Spending close to 2.5 hours daily in the Aspire’s driving seat, I can say the comfort level that this car offers is quite nice. The driver’s seat offers height adjustment while the steering can be adjusted for tilt. And hence, for me, finding the perfect driving position was quite easy. The availability of a front central armrest would have made things even better. So to sum it up, the Ford Aspire has proven to be a good companion and while it handles daily commutes and traffic with ease while offering good comfort to the occupants it is quite a lively car to drive as well. More on the driving fun and efficiency in our next report.