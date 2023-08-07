Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Flair or Faux Pas

Citroen has been working meticulously in the Indian market by first launching its flagship model, the C5 Aircross, then a heavily localised C-Cubed platform based on which first the C3 hatchback was launched and now the new mid-size SUV, the C3 Aircross, which is slotted to make its debut soon. What will make many scratch their heads is that based on such a versatile platform the French car maker managed to roll out a compact hatchback and a 4.3 metre in length SUV. With an already overpopulated mid-size SUV segment, we find out what makes the C3 Aircross different from the rest of the pack.

Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Exteriors

French vehicles are known for their unique design language and the C3 Aircross follows the same philosophy. The new SUV is a combination of the C3 hatchback and the C5 Aircross which gives it a distinctive road presence. Boasting its unmistakable composition, the C3 Aircross sports the signature Y-shaped LED DRLs with the double Chevron emblem on the middle of the front fascia along with two sleek-looking chrome finish slats.

What was disappointing to see was the lack of LED headlights. The new SUV is only available with halogen headlights, which is nothing short of cringe in this segment. To add a more muscular road presence, the wide radiator grille and air dam are complimented with a chunky front bumper that houses a skid plate in a contrasting grey colour.

Based on the same platform as the C3 hatchback, the Aircross looks proportionate with stout wheel arches and character lines running across the side panels. The dual-tone paint, upright perpendicular C-pillar, 200mm of ground clearance and 17-inch alloy wheels bring back old-school SUV street cred. The rear looks outstanding with C-shaped tail lamps, more character lines on the tailgate and a brawny-looking bumper.

Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Interiors and Features

There is a sense of familiarity when you step inside the cabin as the layout is pretty much the same as the C3 hatchback. The C3 Aircross gets slightly better materials than its hatchback sibling and the dashboard is available in two colour options — bronze or grey. The plastics are solidly built and will last the car’s life shelf but the interiors could have been spruced up with soft-touch materials. The new SUV retains the C3 hatchback’s 10.2-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and gets a new 7-inch all-digital instrument cluster with three personalized display modes.

What is an eye sore is the bare essential knobs for air condition controls instead of automatic climate control and no wireless phone charger. Many SUV buyers will be disappointed as it doesn’t even offer a sunroof as an option. Due to this, the 5+2 seater gets roof-mounted AC vents, but sadly, the 5-seater version gets no rear AC vents. Another cost-cutting measure is that the rear window switches are placed on the centre console behind the handbrake. When it comes to features, Citroen has played it safe and has stuck to basics like twin airbags, hill hold assist, ABS with EBS and ESP. It also comes with over 35 telematics functions like distance to empty, geo-fencing, SOS alert etc.

Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Space and Comfort

The C3 Aircross has a class-leading 2,671mm wheelbase and 1,669mm height that translates into plenty of legroom and headroom for passengers over 6 feet in height. There’s so much knee room that you can fold your legs and lounge back. The Citroen SUV is the first in its segment to offer a third row, which has decent space for children but it can get quite snug for adults. Thanks to the second-row seats’ effortless tumble and fold feature, the last row is easily accessible. Here’s a smart feature that will appeal to many. In case, the two seats in the third row aren’t needed then one can take them out and utilize a colossal boot space of 511 litres. The 5-seater trim, on the other hand, has a luggage space of 444 litres.

The C3 Aircross seats provide decent support and cushion though the lower back support could have been better. Also, the under-thigh support is quite underwhelming.

Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Driving Experience

The C3 Aircross comes in only one powertrain option, the 109bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with 190Nm of torque. It’s the same motor as the one in the C3 hatch, but Citroen has managed to stamp out the classic case of judging the book by its cover as it has been recalibrated and receives the latest software updates. Step on the gas and the typical 3-cylinder engine clatter disappears and in comes the quick and smooth acceleration. Whether it be in the low-range or mid-range powerband, the 1.2-litre gallops effortlessly and keeps picking the pack in a consistent manner. The motor is happy to tackle start-stop city traffic or comfortable cruising at high speeds on the highway and ready to offer that additional juice to overtake when required. The 1.2-litre retains the 6-speed manual gearbox, but the ratios are now shorter ensuring a more involving driving experience. As of now, there is still no news on the automatic transmission.

Comfort is Citroen’s middle name and the C3 Aircross manages to sail over potholes and broken roads without compromising on the ride quality. As the suspension set-up is on the softer side, it does tend to wallow a bit at high speeds but remains stable and planted on the road. The steering wheel is one of the best in the business as it remains featherweight at slow speeds and then gradually increases weight as the SUV picks up the pace.

Citroen C3 Aircross Review: Verdict

The C3 Aircross doesn’t try to be anything other than it actually is. It’s a good-looking SUV with a distinctive road presence, has the best cabin and boot space and is powered by one of the most refined and spunky turbo petrol engines in its class. Its Kryptonite is lack some features which are considered to be standard in the mid-size SUV segment and the cabin’s plastic quality is bare basics. If Citroen can aggressively price the C3 Aircross then it could compete with the compact SUVs and undercut the mid-size SUV segment. The French carmaker will be officially announcing the C3 Aircross prices in September, so fingers crossed.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.