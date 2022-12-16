Bajaj Pulsar P150 Review: New and better?

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 slides quite well in the Pulsar lineup as the ideal commuter, especially for the ones starting their two-wheeler journey but also hoping to make it fun.

When Bajaj recently announced that they had a new Pulsar, I wondered, much like you are right now, they didn’t just have a new one some months back. Then I recollected Bajaj’s sales numbers for November 2022 and realised that more than 50% of its monthly sales came from the Pulsar family and nodded in agreement that Bajaj just cannot have enough Pulsars. It’s making one for every mood. To find what particular ‘mood’ is the P150, scroll down!

Pulsar P150 Review: Price and what’s new?

Bajaj has just launched the new Pulsar P150 and slotted it between the Pulsar 150 and the recently launched Pulsar N160 in its range. Aiming to be a worthy rival to the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, the P150 is offered in two variants – single disc, single seat and twin disc, split seat. The lower variant gets a single 260mm disc brake up front and a single-piece seat while the higher-spec version gets a 130mm drum brake at the rear and a single-piece handlebar. However, it also runs on slimmer 80/100-17 and 100/90-17 at the front and rear, respectively. But for the extra Rs. 3000 you pay for the higher-spec Pulsar P150, you get a 230mm disc brake at the rear, a split-seat set-up and clip-on handlebars. This one also gets chunkier 90/90-17 rubber at the front and 110/90-17 at the rear.

In comparison to the current Pulsar 150, the new P150 gets a fresh design that looks quite sporty and quite a few additions like a semi-digital instrument cluster, a USB charging cable port and a side-stand cut-off. It adds to the commuter motorcycle’s functionality and justifies the Rs. 1.16 lakh starting price tag.

Pulsar P150 Review: Engine & Performance

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 draws power from an air-cooled, 149cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 14.5hp at 8,500rpm and 13.5Nm at 6,000rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Although the displacement is similar to that of the old 150, the power and torque figures have been increased just a tad bit. The Pulsar P150 weighs 140kg, which, variant-for-variant, is 10kg lighter than the current Pulsar 150 and extremely light and nippy to maneuver. Seat height stands at an accessible 790mm, the fuel tank capacity is 14 litres and the ground clearance is 165mm. The suspension set-up consists of a 31mm telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear.

The Pulsar P150 has a light bassy note when its engine cranks up to life and then the engine noise tapers down. At just a single horsepower behind the N160, the P150 continues to remind of the refinement from its elder sibling which is a great plus. It behaves just like a Pulsar would and just like a Pulsar should; easy and fun. Things get a little interesting in the mid-range but the torque spreads nice and wide throughout. Acceleration in the city is quick and the slight grunt makes you wonder if it all is a mere daily commuter and clocks 70-75 kmph quite effortlessly.

Pulsar P150 Review: Ride & Handling

True to the Pulsar spirit, the riding position is fairly comfortable, especially for short riders and at a relatively light kerb weight of 140 kgs, it is very easy to handle. It reminded me why I had learned how to ride a bike with it. Pulsars are known to keep it easy but never boring. Filtering through traffic is child’s play but it’s the brakes that make the P150 sure-footed. Test riding it in and around Gurgaon, I had the absolute honour of testing it owing to unhindered cattle on the road.

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets 31mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 260mm disc brake at the front and the option of a 230mm disc or a 130mm drum brake at the rear with a single-channel ABS as standard.

Pulsar P150 Review: Verdict

The P150 slides quite well in the Pulsar lineup as the ideal commuter, especially for the ones starting their two-wheeler journey but also hoping to make it fun. At Rs. 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom, it slots right beside its rivals but with the promise of returning around 45kms per litre of petrol, it might just zip ahead.