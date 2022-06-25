Avanti Giro F1 Review: Light & fun

Avanti is a New Zealand-based brand that has a wide variety of high-quality bicycles in its catalogue. Now, the brand has set foot in India and I was able to test one of its more affordable offerings, the Giro F1. It is a hybrid cycle, meant primarily for city use and looks rather neat. I was not only curious to test the cycle but also my own fitness levels. As such, I knew that my days with the Giro F1 would be rather interesting.

The stealth Jet

Avanti’s Giro F1 adopts a rather minimalistic look and I really appreciate that. The test unit that we got, had the Matte Black/Silver colour scheme and it looked like a proper stealth machine. What I appreciated, even more, were the fit and finish levels. The finishing of the frame, handlebar and other components were impeccable as well and I could hardly spot the weld marks as well. This cycle feels like a premium product and one that has been made with a lot of care and precision. Having said that, I still prefer the other colour scheme that gets blue accents instead of silver ones.

Beginner-friendly

I was pleasantly surprised by how effortless it was for me to swing a leg over the Giro F1 and ride it for hours. While I might be thin, I am not exactly fit and was worried about the toll it would take on my body. Thankfully, the lightweight alloy used by Avanti results in an almost feather-light cycle and the availability of 21 gears means you can pedal through a lot of situations. The Shimano EF500 shifters work flawlessly, however, I did feel that going down the gears was a bit easier compared to climbing up. Depending on how fit you feel, you can configure the 7-speed rear and 3-speed front cassette through a Shimano Altus and TX510 derailluer, respectively. Even the pedals themselves are large enough to accommodate your feet and have good grips as well. Plus, the flat handlebar was not too far out for me to reach and resulted in a rather comfortable riding position. The grips on either end also did a good job of keeping my hands pain-free.

The spoked light-weight rims are dressed in 35mm wide rubber. It makes going over smooth tarmac roads a breeze and the reduced contact patch means less friction to hinder your movement. For braking, Avanti has given the Giro F1 Alloy V-brakes that do a decent job of decelerating the cycle. I did notice the performance of the brakes going down a bit after some rough usage but if you are riding normally, it should not be a big cause of concern.

What I did find is that this is not a great cycle for people that live in areas with bad roads. Mild bumps and undulations in the roads are not a cause of concern but big potholes or rocky terrain will give you trouble for sure. This also brings me to the seat, which I felt is a bit too firm if you plan to ride the cycle for long durations.

Final thoughts

The Avanti Giro F1 impressed me more than I thought it would. The ease with which one can get onto the cycle and quickly develop a habit of cycling daily is a great attribute. While the sticker price of the cycle is Rs 39,990, I have seen it go on sale for much lower. At this price, you are getting a cycle that is well built, looks minimalistic and has excellent build quality.