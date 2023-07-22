Audi Q8 E-Tron Sportback and SUV first-drive review: Bye-bye ICE, hello EV

Driving an electric car can be as much fun to drive as an internal-combustion engine car, especially when you have the driving dynamics that come with cars like the Audi Q8 E-Tron. This dual-motor, all-wheel drive Quattro takes forward Audi’s Q series legacy, with all the right touches minus the noise.

The Audi Q8 E-tron is an evolution of the E-tron that first came to India in 2021. What’s different this time around is, of course, first the Q8 badge being added. There are distinct stylistic changes too, such as the flat logo on the grille, given a floating effect by the LED backlighting, and subtle changes to the bumper with air-intakes.

The biggest change though is in the battery specifications. The Audi Q8 E-Tron twins (Sportback and SUV) get a 114-kW battery that gives them a claimed range of 600 Km on a single charge. This battery is coupled with two electric motors on the front and rear axles that have a combined output of 408 bhp of power and 664 Nm of torque, capable of doing 0-100 KmpH in a claimed 5.6 seconds.

What we like

· Sporty handling, driving dynamics and understated styling

· Excellent ride quality with adjustable air suspension

· Strong regen and real-world driving range similar to internal combustion cars

· Good boot space and storage space in the vehicle

· Excellent 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system

What we don’t like

· No ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. It only gets lane-keep assist. ADAS is now available on budget cars under Rs 20 lakh!

· No creep function means one has to keep using accelerator inputs in city traffic

· Features such as ventilated seats are present only on certain variants like the SUV version, not the sportback

· Spare wheel is a space-saving steel wheel. With all that space, a full-size would have been appropriate.

Audi Q8 Driving Dynamics – One size fits all?

I was invited by Audi India to test drive the Q8 E-Tron Sportback and SUV on the outskirts of Bengaluru recently. I got to drive both the Sportback and the SUV variant – the main difference between the two is in the rear styling, which also has a practical application. The SUV variant gets much more headroom in the rear seat compared to the Sportback version. So taller buyers should consider the SUV option. Boot capacity at 660 litres is identical, but subtle differences such as the seat-folding mechanism levers make the SUV variant a little more practical.

What I really liked about the Q8 E-Tron is the way it drives. You will not miss your internal combustion engine at all. The way the E-tron is set up, you can completely customize your drive experience. It gets seven driving modes, which not only alter the acceleration and steering feel, but in tandem with the air suspension, it can also raise the car by 50 mm or lower it by 13 mm from the standard 176 mm of ground clearance.

There is an audible hum from the motors externally (for pedestrian safety at low speeds), but inside it’s whisper quiet. That’s until you select drive and stomp on the accelerator and the only sounds to be heard are the shrieks of your terrified passengers! Of course, you can drown them out by pumping up the volume on the 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen system.

Acceleration is brisk. It also gets three levels of regen braking that you can adjust using the paddle shifters behind the wheel. At level three, it is strong enough to indulge in single-pedal driving in slow-moving traffic. Sure, it doesn’t get a creep function to crawl in city traffic – so the single pedal is your A pedal, unlike the brake in conventional vehicles.

Regen works well. I managed to put back almost all the charge in the battery that I had consumed driving up Nandi Hills in Bengaluru, by coming downhill and switching regen between level 1 and level 2 as needed. Driving an EV needs some adjustment in driving style to extract maximum range.

Hey, but who buys an Audi Q8 E-tron just to squeeze out range? On a full charge, the Sportback I was driving showed an indicated range of 440 km, which is good enough to make it a single car for all purposes. It has space. It has most of the comfort features you need. And it can thrill when called upon. The all-wheel drive functionality, air suspension and off-road mode take care of bad roads and mild off-roading too!

One size fits all? I think so.

Audi Q8 E-tron Features

The Audi Q8 E-tron comes with most of the features you would expect from a luxury car at this price point. It gets 48 customized exterior colour options, 8 interior leather colour choices, two choices of leather, two choices of wood inlay, 11 stitching options and the ability to customise seat comfort. Of course, it gets powered seats in front, while the SUV variant also gets heating and ventilation functions. There are two touchscreens – one for the infotainment and car functions, and one for the four-zone climate control, which also doubles up as a keyboard or input screen for navigation (it recognizes handwriting too).

Sound comes via a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen infotainment system. In addition, it comes with six airbags, a 360-degree camera system and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV variant adds a rear wipe/wash as well. Both get Audi’s matrix projector headlamps that can project designs on the wall ahead of you or perhaps have some fun with the car ahead.

Audi Q8 E-tron Specifications

The Audi Q8 E-tron is a large car, but the styling hides the size. It measures 4,915 mm in length, 1,935 mm in width, and 1,633 mm in height with a 2,928 mm wheelbase. Because of the increased battery size, it is a heavy car, weighing 2,490 Kg – heavier than many large internal combustion SUVs as well. The dimensions translate to good amounts of interior space with 660 litres of boot capacity. The rear seat is good for two adults and one child (as the centre console eats into legroom for the middle passenger). It rides on 20-inch alloys with massive 255/60 R20 tyres.

The 114-kW battery can be charged through two charging ports on either side of the vehicle. It comes with a 11-kW on-board charger and a 22-kW home charger. It supports DC fast charging up to 170 kW which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in just over half an hour. A standard charge with the 11-kW charger will take about 8.5 hours or overnight.

What we think

The Audi Q8 E-Tron competes with the Jaguar iPace and the Mercedes EQS. However, it will likely be price-positioned between the two. Prices will be announced on August 18. Given that the earlier E-tron was priced at about Rs 1.25 crore, the 2023 Audi Q8 E-tron’s price will likely be a little higher, as it comes with a much larger battery than the older car. If you have a budget of about Rs 1.5 crore for a luxury car, where one size fits all, the Q8 E-tron can be your perfect replacement for an internal combustion equivalent. Time to go green.

