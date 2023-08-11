The new Ather 450S offers the entire Ather experience at a lower cost. So how good is the new 450S? We find out.

Ather managed to launch an electric scooter that strikes a fine line between performance, styling, technology and affordability. However, with the reduction in FAME subsidies, EVs have gone slightly out of reach to the mass market and Ather has come up with a solution to that — the 450S.

Targeted to take on the 125cc ICE segment, the Ather 450S needs to retain all of Ather’s personalities while also being affordable and loaded with tech. Does the Ather 450S do it, and how well does it do it? Here’s our first ride review of the new Ather 450S.

Ather 450S: Design and platform

The Ather 450S looks identical to the 450X, sporting a sleek sporty design with minimal bodywork. At first glance, one can hardly find the difference between the two and in this regard, Ather has done a good job with the styling. The only giveaway is the 450S badge on the front left panel, which again is easy to miss if not pointed out.

Now for those wondering where Ather has cut costs to make the 450S more affordable, one can safely say that it is not in the styling department, but in other places.

Ather 450S: What is new?

There are many interesting updates in the Ather 450S in the form of a smaller battery pack, an updated instrument cluster or the dash, switchgear, safety measures, and the way the scooter rides forward, and backwards. Let’s take a detailed look as these little updates are what makes the new 450S interesting.

Smaller battery pack and smart charging

Ather says that according to its data, electric scooter users commute an average of 25km a day. The entry-level Ather is equipped with a 2.9kWh battery pack that offers a range of 115km (IDC range). On our short but detailed test, our scooter showed a range of 68km range and after a nearly 40km run, the 450S still had a 25km range left.

Our test ride was in mixed conditions that had twisties, narrow back roads, and national highways, with the scooter being in Ride and Sport mode. The Eco mode is adequate for the city, however, anything beyond city speeds is too slow in the Eco mode. Another update in this department is the new throttle map, which offers a more linear acceleration.

Ather has also tweaked the way the 450S charges and this has been worked based on feedback from customers, who often wake up at odd times to turn off charging and unplug the scooter. Ather has tuned the software to let the scooter charge to 80 percent overnight and charge the remaining 20 percent in the early hours so that users can leave the scooter plugged in all night.

Ride and handling

The smaller battery pack means lower kerb weight and Ather has slightly retuned the suspension, which offers a much better ride compared to the 450X. Ather uses the same components, meaning the telescopic front suspension, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends and more.

Adding to the overall experience is the seating position on the Ather, where the rider isn’t sitting too low, giving the rider enough confidence to easily reach the 90kmph top speed mark. The 450S is fun around twisty roads as well, however, one needs to keep in mind that the 450S gets 90/90 section tyres at both ends. Also, if the roads do overpower you, Ather has a system that cuts power to the motor when it detects a crash.

Instrumentation and dash

Ather’s new 450S does not get the TFT touchscreen dash as the 450X, however, it gets a completely redesigned 7-inch unit that looks good and features an auto-brightness function. The dash is simple, yet displays all the information needed and also gets phone connectivity for navigation, music, and calls.

To navigate through the various menus, Ather has introduced a new toggle switch on the left side controls to go through various settings. Another interesting add-on is the reverse switch on the right side, which is much easier to use.

Is the Ather 450S for you?

With its styling, adequate performance, smaller battery, lower price tag of Rs 1.29 lakh, and its build, the Ather 450S is a tempting offer in the segment. It offers all the goodies the 450X offers such as park assist, a retuned regen system, the auto hold function, theft detection, and more.

One of the biggest reasons is that Ather has managed to build a product in this price range with no compromises, be it its quality, looks, or the overall experience of owning an Ather 450, without the Warp mode.