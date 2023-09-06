The Tata Nexon facelift has a space-age design, is packed with features and now offers multiple transmissions.

Tata Motors entered the compact SUV segment in 2017 with the entry of the Nexon. The SUV had its fair share of problems, the Indian car manufacturer took the customer feedback seriously and worked on the issues. It’s been a long winding road for the Nexon but after receiving an update in 2020, the Nexon has leapfrogged its competition and has now become the undisputed leader in the compact SUV segment.

With the 2023 space-age design and a new set of features, the Nexon facelift stands apart from the rest of the crowd, but has the cabin ergonomics and fit-and-finish improved? We take the 2023 Nexon for a quick spin and share our first impressions.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift review: Pacesetter

Before getting into Tata Motors’ new design language, the 2023 Nexon continues to be based on the current platform. Now talking about its good looks, Tata Motors revealed its new philosophy one and a half years ago by unveiling the Curvv concept. What’s impressive is that the 2023 Nexon retained most of the concept’s exterior looks.

Starting from the front fascia, the Nexon now sports a sleek split headlight layout with LED DRLs merging into the piano black closed grille which does remind us of an EV. Don’t get us wrong, this makes the Nexon contemporary and smart. The LED projector headlights are pushed down to where the new and bigger air dam is situated. Like all the SUVs in its class, the new Nexon also shows off sliver coloured faux skid plate.

The side profile is all too familiar as it has a deep character line running below the door handles. The 2023 Nexon gets a black roofline and shoulder line, unlike the outgoing model which has white inserts. Tata Motors has introduced newly designed 5-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels. The Nexon continues to sport Y-shaped LED tail lamps but it’s now sleeker in design and is connected lights. The rear bumper has been tweaked with new vertically shaped reflectors. Tata Motors has smartly tucked the rear wiper underneath the roof spoiler ensuring that the rear view is not obstructed.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift review: Cabin Overhaul

The interior of the 2023 Nexon is completely different from the current model. It’s inspired by the Curvv concept and looks very space-age. Tata Motors has finally replaced the ageing 7-inch infotainment with a state-of-the-art 10.25-inch touchscreen with a high-definition 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster. The drive’s console also showcased the navigation map. The new two-spoke steering wheel sports for the first time a digital Tata logo with haptic touch buttons.

The top models come with body-coloured dashboard panels with faux carbon fibre. Tata Motors has done away with physical buttons and knobs at the centre console and have replaced touch buttons. It also comes with a 360-degree camera, a wireless phone charger and a 9-speaker JBL audio system. Fit-and-finish of the Nexon could still have been better as it has irregular panel gaps and the cabin ergonomic could have been more user friendly. For some reason, the cup holders continue to be tucked inside the glove and there’s no other place to place them.

The Nexon is the safest compact SUV in the segment and now it comes standard with 6 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX anchorages and all three-point seatbelts. It is the first in its class to offer height-adjustable seats for both the driver and the front passenger.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift review: Driving Experience

The Nexon retains both the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. The turbo petrol has a power output of 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Step on the accelerator and the engine comes to life is a patient manner. Till 1,800rpm there is an evident turbo lag and the initial engine clutter of a 3-cylinder begins to settle down. The mid-range powerband has always been the 1.2-litre’s strength but now with the quick-shifting DCT automatic, the drive experience is effortless and involving. Unlike other non-German dual-clutch automatics, it does downshift quickly though sometimes it takes a second or two to do the needful.

The diesel version is more of a fuel-efficient workhorse. It churns out 113bhp and a healthy 260Nm. The power builds up linearly though by 1,600rpm, the engine negates the turbo lag and starts to build pace. As we drove the one mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, it is ideal for commutes and highway runs due to the tall gear ratio.

The Nexon has always offered class-leading ride quality and after driving the 2023 avatar over broken roads and going tall speed bumps, the suspension set up carpets on all different terrains. The steering weight is well-balanced and offers decent feedback. It remains stable corners though one can feel the body roll but the SUV remains predictable and confident.

2023 Tata Nexon facelift review: Should you buy it?

The Nexon has a lot going for itself like improved cabin quality and features, space-age design, comfortable ride quality and involving 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Now, it all depends on how much the new compact SUV will be priced. While it will have its hands full taking on the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Bree and Fronx, Kia Sonet and even the more affordable SUVs like the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, the Nexon remains the safest SUV in the segment.