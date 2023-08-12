2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 review: What’s new?

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 first made its debut back in 2018 and became an instant success. While in the last five years, it remained largely unchanged, the company has now bestowed a host of updates to this retro motorcycle. The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 finally gets alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and more features. Let’s find out if it still has enough charm to entice you into bringing one into your garage.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: New add-ons

Alloy wheels and tubeless tyres: The biggest update for the Interceptor 650 is the addition of new alloy wheels and tubeless CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres. Now, one can easily do cross-country road trips on this motorcycle without worrying about punctures ruining your experience. However, the factory-fitted alloy wheels are only offered on two of the seven colour options (Barcelona Blue and Black Ray) and cannot be equipped on other variants.

Design and colour shades: While the design of this retro motorcycle remains unchanged, the company is offering new colour shades which enhance its visual appeal. The Interceptor 650 is offered in seven colours. They are Black Ray, Barcelona Blue, Black Pearl, Sunset Strip, Cali Green, Canyon Red and Mark 2.

Also Read: Upcoming bikes, scooters in India in August 2023: New-gen Bullet to Karizma XMR

Other vital updates: Apart from the minor nip and tuck, Royal Enfield has also added some new features in the Interceptor which have been borrowed from the flagship Super Meteor 650. This includes an all-LED headlamp, a USB charger, rotary aluminium switch gears along with adjustable brake & clutch levers and handlebar grips.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Scope for improvement

Instrument cluster: While Royal Enfield’s latest updates certainly amplify the charm of the Interceptor 650, there exist a few areas which could have been improved. One of them is the instrument cluster. To be honest, I love the analogue dials but the MID (multi-information display) should have been updated to show additional information such as a gear-position indicator and clock.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Footpegs and seat: The Interceptor 650 offers great ergonomics and one can easily do long rides on this motorcycle comfortably but only after replacing its seat with a touring version which RE sells as an accessory. Its stock seat is terrible and so is the positioning of the footpegs which always hit your legs when you put your feet down or while reversing the motorcycle. Also, it’s disappointing that the company has still not fixed the fuel lid with the tank in one of its most expensive motorcycles.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Engine performance

Powering the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that develops 46.8 bhp at 7,250 RPM and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 RPM, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motor is now OBD2-compliant and while the performance remains unchanged, it feels slightly more refined than before. In terms of fuel-efficiency, one can expect it to deliver a mileage of 25-28 kmpl.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price and verdict

The 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been priced from Rs 3.03 lakh to Rs 3.31 lakh, ex-showroom, depending on the colour variant you choose. Compared to its predecessor, the Interceptor has got dearer by up to Rs 16,000. While at a first glance, it might seem that nothing much has changed in the motorcycle, these subtle updates will certainly have a big impact in boosting its sales. The Interceptor 650 has always been a great motorcycle and with the latest update, it has got even better!

Also Read: Upcoming cars & SUVs in India in August 2023: Punch CNG to Mercedes-Benz GLC

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.