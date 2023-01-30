2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review: Cuppa Grand

Maruti Suzuki Swift’s rival, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, is gearing up for another face-off. Will it be able to bite a bigger chunk of the hatchback pie?

We are going back to the basics. No jacked-up crossover or a wannabe SUV rather we get behind the wheel of Hyundai’s 2023 Grand i10 Nios. In a segment flooded with Maruti Suzuki cars and a more affordable Tata hatchback, how relevant is the update for the South Korean manufacturer? According to Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios holds 31 percent of the market share in the segment and contributes 19 percent of Hyundai’s sales in India. Simply put, it plays a big part in India’s number two automobile manufacturer. We take the 2023 Grand i10 Nios for a quick spin and find out what’s new about it.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review: Updated exteriors

The Grand i10 Nios design always attracted both mature and young buyers, but now Hyundai has tweaked it further to make it more contemporary. It might not be radical like the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Swift, but it looks fresh and eye-catching. The Grand i10 Nios boasts a brand new front bumper which houses a reconstructed radiator grille that ups its road presence. The facelift hatchback sports new arrow-head-shaped LED DRLs positioned where traditionally foglamps would be placed. In the earlier model, the DRLs were placed on the top corners of the front grille.

The side profile remains identical apart from the smart-looking diamond-cut 15-inch alloy wheels, which only the Asta variant gets, while others come with steel wheels. Moving on to the rear and Hyundai has smartly reworked the layout with an eye-catching running tail light across the tailgate. Previously, the boot lid’s lip used to have a chrome strip, but now the company has done away with it.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review: Spruced up interiors

The Grand i10 Nios always had the most premium cabin and now the 2023 version has upped the game further. The interiors are available in a couple of dual-tone colour options dual-tone grey and all-black with green inserts or red inserts. The Grand i10 Nios comes with some new goodies like footwell lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and metal finished inside door handles.

Hyundai has changed the layout of the instrument cluster as it now houses two analogue dials and a 3.5-inch digital multi-information display that reads out the distance to empty, average and current fuel economy, dual trip meter, service notification, average speed and now for the first time in the segment, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The other additional features the Grand i10 Nios comes with are Type-C fast USB charging port, cruise control and automatic projector headlights. The hatchback retains the 8-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging pad, rear air condition vents (a first in the segment) and a height adjuster for the driver seat.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review: Engine and ride quality

The Grand i10 Nios is now only available with the 1.2-litre petrol Kappa engine which has an output of 82bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. It comes with two transmission options, a 5-speed manual and an AMT. We drove the manual one. The naturally aspirated engine is very smooth and remains fairly quiet even when the needle crosses the 2,500 rpm mark. It offers decent initial acceleration for city commutes and once over 2,000 rpm, the powertrain kicks up a notch higher and becomes a bit more responsive. The third gear has a versatile power band and can pull the car easily from below 1,000 rpm. As expected the torque tends to taper off at the top end of the power band, but offers enough poke to remain steady over the three-figure speed mark.

The suspension set-up is on the softer side, hence, comfort is what Hyundai is targeting. It doesn’t feel too perturbed when it comes across broken roads and potholes, which is a boon for passengers in the rear. Even though the Grand i10 Nios isn’t a driver’s delight, it has a well-balanced steering wheel that keeps you connected at low speeds and confident on the highway.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review: Verdict

Hyundai has introduced new features and updated the design, but the USP of the 2023 Grand i10 Nios is that it now comes standard with four airbags, a first in the segment, and six airbags for the top trim. Apart from this, it gets Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), rear parking sensors and rear camera and Isofix child seat mounts. No doubt, it is one of the most feature-laden vehicles in the segment and offers a fairly involving driving experience though the 1-litre turbo petrol will be missed. The Grand i10 Nios has a spacious cabin for five adults and comfortable seats. With the manual range starting from Rs 5.69 lakh to Rs 7.93 lakh and the AMT beginning from Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 8.47 lakh, ex-showroom, the Grand i10 Nios is a value-for-money hatchback, which is backed by a comprehensive network.