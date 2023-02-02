2023 Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Better than Activa H-Smart?

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the all-new Xoom. Sounds fancy, doesn’t it? So, the Xoom is Hero’s latest offering in the Indian market and its third scooter in the 110cc segment after the Maestro Edge and the Pleasure Plus. Priced from Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Hero Xoom is a sporty-looking scooter that packs in hi-tech features and has a familiar engine. We rode the same in Gurugram to find out if it’s good enough to challenge the Activa H-Smart.

Watch Video | New Hero Xoom 110 Review:

Hero Xoom Review: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Xoom is one good-looking scooter. At the front, it gets an LED projector headlamp with an H-shaped LED DRL. The scooter gets sporty cuts and creases on the body lines, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and an H-shaped LED taillamp. It is offered in five attractive dual-tone colour schemes. They are Sports Red, Polestar Blue, Black, Matt Abrax Orange, and Pearl Silver White.

Hero Xoom Review: Features and safety

The Hero Xoom is a feature-rich 110cc scooter. Apart from the LED lighting system, it gets segment-first intelligent cornering lights. Their function is to illuminate the road whenever the scooter leans in the left or right direction while in motion, thanks to gyroscopic and accelerometer sensors.

The Xoom features an all-digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information, including a digital speedometer, odometer, trip meter, clock, real-time mileage, etc. It gets Bluetooth connectivity and shows caller ID & SMS alerts on the dash. However, it misses out on the turn-by-turn navigation system that Hero MotoCorp could’ve offered on this hi-tech offering.

Also Read: Exclusive: LML Star e-scooter launch in September 2023; Specifications revealed

Hero Xoom Review: Engine and performance

Powering the Hero Xoom is the same 110cc engine that does its duty in the Maestro Edge and the Pleasure Plus as well. It gets a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.05 bhp at 7,250 RPM and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 RPM, paired with a CVT.

Hero MotoCorp claims that the Xoom is the fastest scooter in the 110cc segment with a 0-60 kmph acceleration run in 9.35 seconds. While during our test ride experience, we couldn’t examine the same, it does feel peppy in real-world conditions and we achieved a speedo-indicated top speed of 85 kmph. It has a sporty exhaust note as well.

Hero Xoom Review: Ride and handling

With a kerb weight of 109 kg and a seat height of just 770 mm, the Xoom is very easy to ride and accessible to all sorts of riders. Thanks to its lightweight nature, quick lane changes are a breeze and it feels peppy to ride. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and it gets a single shock absorber at the rear.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The ride quality is decent and it’s sprung neither too hard nor too soft. However, compared to its other 110cc siblings, the Xoom offers a slightly stiffer suspension setup. For braking duties, it gets a 190 mm disc / 130 mm drum at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear with an integrated braking system and they do their job perfectly fine.

Hero Xoom Review: Price and verdict

The Hero Xoom is offered in three variants, LX, VX and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 68,599 to Rs 76,699, ex-showroom Delhi. It’s worth noting that these are introductory prices. The Xoom will directly rival the newly launched Honda Activa H-Smart, TVS Jupiter, etc. Honda’s Activa is priced from Rs 74,536 to Rs 80,537 while the TVS Jupiter retails from Rs 69,990 to Rs 85,246, all prices ex-showroom.

So, if you’re out in the market looking for an affordable, fresh, and stylish scooter that offers hi-tech features and a tried & tested engine, you can definitely consider buying the new Hero Xoom 110. Which one will you pick, the Hero Xoom or the latest Honda Activa with the fancy H-Smart key? Do let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty car collection: Lamborghini Huracan to Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.