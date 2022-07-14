2022 TVS Ronin First Ride Review: A new reign of the Ronin

TVS decided to ride into the modern retro motorcycle segment with the new Ronin. Even though the manufacturer is staying away from any labels, at a glance, it can be slightly confusing to figure out whether it is a scrambler or a roadster? The reason why the firm is not categorising it is that it has characteristics of all these bikes including a cruiser. TVS believes that the Ronin is the one-stop shop bike that young riders are looking for — a stylish bike, easy and comfortable to ride and affordable. We take a quick spin and find out whether the Ronin manages to tick all the boxes.

Watch Video | TVS Ronin First Ride Review:

TVS Ronin: What is it?

The Ronin promises to be a retro motorcycle that tries to bring its own unique flair. The massive T-shaped LED DRL on the headlamp makes the bike stand out. To add a more premium feel, the top trim Ronin sports chunky golden front upside-down Showa forks. Unlike other retro bikes, the Ronin has compact fenders and the front wheel gets a 300mm disc while a 240mm disc is in the rear.

The Ronin flexes a muscular 14-litre tank with a dark tan seat cover, blacked-out engine and chain cover, a utilitarian grab rail in the back and both LED turn indicators and tail lamps. The handlebars get adjustable levers and easy-to-access switches. The Ronin is available in three trims starting from the entry-level which gets a single-tone colour, the mid variant comes in a dual paint scheme while the top-of-the-line version comes in tiple-tone colours. The first two versions are equipped with a single-channel ABS while the latter gets dual-channel ABS.

TVS Ronin: How does it ride?

The Ronin is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up. It is based on a brand new chassis and is powered by a new 225cc engine with an output of 20bhp at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3,750rpm. The bike is all about a smooth and comfortable riding experience. First, fire up the engine with the ignition start button, the Ronin welcomes you with a deep exhaust note that will be like music to the ears. Mated to a 5-speed transmission, slot into the first gear and twist the throttle, the 225cc pulls away smoothly and without any fuss. The Ronin can effortlessly cruise around 90-95 kmph without any vibrations from the tank, seat and foot pegs.

The riding stance is on the straighter side, making it ideal for both the city and the highway. With a seat height of 795mm and a ground clearance of 181mm, the new TVS motorcycle is accessible for riders and can be ridden off the beaten track. The Ronin doesn’t carve corners like the Apache series, but it’s not a slouch either as it holds its own, especially in wet conditions. The Remora tyres offer plenty of grips which certainly bumps up the rider’s faith in the bike. Another reason why the Ronin feels nimble and agile is that it weighs only 160 kg.

We had no complaints with the brakes and with dual riding mode — Urban and Rain — and we rode predominantly in the latter mode, the Ronin offered an effective stopping power. What takes Ronin to the next level is the suspension setup. It’s like a magic carpet and gobbled up all the potholes the road threw at it.

TVS Ronin: Final word

The Ronin’s trump card is its price as it starts from Rs 1.49 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This makes it one of the most affordable retro bikes in the market as the Honda CB 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 start at Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh respectively. Of course, the Honda and the Royal Enfield get bigger engines giving TVS a free hand in its segment without any direct competition.

The Ronin comes with a single all-digital instrument cluster that reads out the bike’s information. Along with a slipper clutch, it also comes with smart connect features which can be synced to the smartphone via Bluetooth connectivity and the rider has access to a turn-by-turn navigation system, voice command functions, receive a call and messages alerts and much more. The Ronin is a sensible and practical choice that one can’t go wrong with and TVS also offers a long list of options to personalise it.

