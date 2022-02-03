2022 Tata Tiago iCNG First Drive Review: Frugal & feature-packed too

Switching to a cleaner and cheaper fuel alternative is the new drill that carmakers and car buyers are performing now. After all, thanks to sky-rocketing petrol prices. Electricity is a niche substitute to petrol, whereas CNG is seen as a great fit for the lower end of the spectrum. Keeping in mind that the latter brings more volumes, Tata Motors has launched the CNG iteration of the Tiago and not the Tiago EV. It comes with a few first-in-segment features, some design updates, and a higher price tag than its petrol parallel. But should you buy it? Read on to find out.

2022 Tata Tiago iCNG First Drive Review: Styling

The introduction of the Tata Tiago iCNG brings along some subtle styling updates to the top-end XZ+ trim of the Tiago range – projector headlamps and chrome-finished door handles.

Other highlights like the iCNG badge on the boot lid and smaller 14-inch Hyperstyle steel rims are restricted to the iCNG avatar only. Also, the company has added a new ‘Midnight Plum’ paint scheme to the package. The changes are not hard to notice, but they add fresh air to the Tiago’s appearance.

Watch Video | Tata Tiago iCNG First Drive Review (English):

2022 Tata Tiago iCNG First Drive Review: Cabin & equipment

The Tiago’s range-topping grade now dons a new black-beige dual-tone treatment. However, the i-CNG trim further gets the addition of a new button on the centre console to switch between the fuels. The CNG tank sitting in the trunk eats up the boot space, and the volume stands at 80 litres now. And the visual changes come to an end here itself. Thanks to the parcel tray, the CNG cylinder remains hidden from occupants’ sight.

An interesting part of the story starts hereafter. The Tiago is the only offering in its segment which provides the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit in roughly all variants. Our test car was the top of the line XZ+ trim, and therefore, it came loaded with all the bells and whistles to keep the occupants safe, happy, and entertained.

Yes! Feature lists on the CNG variants remain identical to the petrol trims of the hatchback. Our test car (XZ+ variant) came loaded with a touchscreen infotainment unit, Harman sound system, power windows, automatic climate, ABS with EBD, corner stability control and more. Consequently, the overall in-cabin experience of this CNG vehicle felt comparatively upmarket from the rest.

A set of intelligent CNG-specific safety features also join the list. The Tiago CNG comes with a micro switch for the fuel lid, ensuring that the engine cannot be cranked when it is open. In addition, the car can handle a CNG leak gracefully, claims Tata Motors. The system will switch the vehicle back on petrol while venting out all the gas stuck anywhere in the pipeline.

2022 Tata Tiago iCNG First Drive Review: Performance

The power plant on the Tata Tiago iCNG is the same 1.2L Revotron motor as the petrol grades, with its 3-cylinder architecture. In the petrol guise, it develops 84 hp and 113 Nm of output. The numbers drop down to 72 hp and 95 Nm when used with the gaseous fuel. The motor seems peppy for the larger part of the rev range in both petrol and CNG modes. Realistically, there isn’t much of a difference in operation on both the fuel options.

The Tiago’s three-pot motor is torquey around the mid-range band. Therefore, it is easy to ponder around town in 3rd gear for the larger part of the commute. Sadly, there’s no top-end surge to talk of top speed here. Talking of the gearbox, it is a well-tuned unit. Throws are short, but the shift action feels rubbery. Thankfully, the Tiago iCNG gets a light clutch.

On CNG mode, things do not go haywire either. The throttle response feels similar, and only picking up speeds takes slightly more time. Nevertheless, this tiny hatchback can cruise at 100 kmph with ease in the CNG mode as well. Time taken to reach the 100 kmph mark in the CNG mode, however, was higher by a couple of seconds, in comparison to the petrol mode.

But you lose some to get some. The latter ‘some’ is the reduced running cost here. A 60L (Water-filling capacity) CNG tank sits in the Tiago iCNG’s boot, which can be filled with around 9 kilograms of CNG. In city traffic, the tank is good enough to provide a range of roughly 250 km with ease. These aren’t company claimed figures. We got these numbers during our drive instead.

In simple words, the difference in performance between petrol and CNG modes is not super-noticeable. With the CNG tank in the boot, the Tiago needs to carry some extra kilos (approx. 105 kg) all the time now. Resultantly, it has lost out on 2 mm of ground clearance, but the suspension setup has been stiffened up to manage the extra weight.

Well, we are happy to report that Tiago continues to remain as nimble and comfortable as it used to be. Quick lane changes in the easy-going traffic are not scary. Helping the driver furthermore is the steering wheel. It is supremely light around parking and city speeds but gains weight as the needle climbs up the speedometer. The unit is responsive and seems direct too. Also, the brakes continue to remain a strong point of the Tiago even in the CNG avatar. Tyres on smaller 14-inch wheels come with taller sidewall, and therefore aiding the ride quality.

Watch Video | Tata Tiago iCNG First Drive Review (Hindi):

2022 Tata Tiago iCNG First Drive Review: Final words

Prices for the CNG-fied Tata Tiago start from Rs. 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level petrol variant and go up to Rs. 7.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping XZ+ Dual-tone trim. In comparison to petrol parallels, the CNG range is expensive by Rs. 90,000. Yes! The price difference is a little too high. However, it can be overlooked since the running cost of the Tiago comes down by roughly Rs. 6 to a km with a CNG tank on board. With all the features plonked in it like the standard petrol variants, the Tata Tiago iCNG makes for a sensible purchase in its segment.