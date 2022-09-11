2022 Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: Going Green

Mahindra took the covers off its first all-electric SUV, but one will only be able to get their hands on the XUV400 in January 2023 when it will be officially launched. Critics will say that the company is entering the electric vehicle segment, but Mahindra begs to differ stating that by combining both the B and the C segments, it only constitutes roughly 2 per cent of car buyers in the market. On the contrary, the Indian automobile manufacturer believes this is an opportunity for the firm to carve a niche for itself by introducing a safe, hi-tech, and practical EV with a dash of fun element.

The XUV400 is based on its internal combustion sibling XUV300, which is derived from SsangYong Tivoli. Mahindra has also confirmed that this platform will continue to introduce new electric vehicles and will be focused on the 4 to 4.2-metre segments. We got to briefly drive the XUV400 at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track near Chennai and here are our first impressions of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: What lies beneath?

The XUV400 is powered by a 39.4kWh battery with an electric motor mounted on the front axle. With a power output of 147.5 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, Mahindra claims the new EV SUV is the fastest in its class as it can do 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. According to the company, it has a top speed of 150 kmph. Nowadays with electric vehicles, power is never a problem due to its instantaneous response and we have no doubt it’s the same with the XUV400. The challenge is range anxiety and here the Indian automaker believes they are in pole position as the new electric SUV returns a segment-leading 456 km on a full charge as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC).

The next pertinent question that follows is its charging capacity. Mahindra has said that the battery can be charged to 80 per cent with a 50kW DC fast charger within 50 minutes. For a full charge, the 7.2 kW/32A outlet takes 6 hours 30 minutes and 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: In the driver’s seat?

With 147.5bhp under the hood and that too without any lag, the XUV400 is quick off its feet. Gently push the accelerator and the vehicle obliges at a brisk pace without even a hint of lethargy. Even though we couldn’t test the XUV400’s 0-100kmph dash, the so-called ‘Spidey-Sense’ in me believes that it can manage to do this in a shorter time than the company claims.

As we were driving on the Mahindra track, we took full advantage of the controlled environment and put the pedal to the metal. The XUV400 took off energetically and before even batting an eyelid, it crossed the three-figure mark and was still raring to go. The power tends to flatten out after the 125-130 kmph mark, but we decided to floor the pedal and see much further the speedo meter’s needle would go. It finally parked itself over the 160 kmph mark. More than the speed, what stood out was that the XUV400 remained rock solid at such high speeds.

Apart from taking out an efficient eco-friendly SUV, Mahindra didn’t want to compromise on the fun aspect. To add more zing to its armoury, the XUV400 is the only vehicle in its category to come with three driving modes —Fun, Fast, and Fearless. As catchy as the names of the three modes are, you can feel a slight difference in the power response, but no real change in the weight of the steering wheel. It is on the lighter side, but then not many will complain about that as the vehicle can easily be manoeuvred in slow-moving traffic.

As the Mahindra SUV Proving Track has flawless tarmac, we couldn’t test the ride quality. In corners, XUV400 remained confident and never once did it throw a curveball with any unnecessary lateral movement.

Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: Practicality and cabin comfort

The origin story of both the XUV300 and XUV400 starts from the Tivoli. The former’s length was reduced below 4,000 mm to ensure it reaped the benefits of the reduced excise duty by the government, but as the EV sector doesn’t come with such restrictions, Mahindra smartly retained the SsangYong SUV’s original length of 4,200 mm. Based on the 2,600 mm wheelbase and additional over 200mm of length, the XUV400 boasts a class-leading boot capacity of 378 litres, which is a massive jump from the XUV300’s limited cargo space of around 257 litres.

Like the XUV300, the EV has a width of 1,821mm, making it the widest in the class. Moving beyond the figures, what this means is that three adults can easily sit in the rear. The middle seat has limited knee room due to the air condition vents, but the other two seats offer acres of space. Mahindra has tried to improve the headroom with the roof being scooped up from the inside, but it will touch-and-go for people over 6 feet in height.

Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: Features and safety

XUV400’s cabin is identical to the XVU300, which is disappointing as the design is showing its age, especially the 7-inch infotainment. The system is based on Mahindra’s latest Adrenox software and the BlueSense Plus App which offers over 60 mobile-based connected features like location of the nearest charging station, vehicle location, official service stations and much more. The infotainment is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and has the provision to receive over-the-air updates. It is also equipped with a sunroof, cruise control and a dual-zone air conditioner.

We expect the XUV400 to receive five stars safety rating from Global NCAP like the XUV300. It is the first vehicle in this EV segment to be equipped with four disc brakes along with six airbags, ISOFIX seats, and an IP67 rating for the battery pack.

To make the XUV400 efficient, Mahindra has equipped it with a regenerative braking system and offers single-pedal driving.

Mahindra XUV400 first drive review: Final say

The XUV400 is a very promising electric SUV as it is powerful, has decent handling capabilities, has a spacious cabin and a boot, and comes packed with comfort and safety features. In terms of design, Mahindra has spruced up the new SUV with additional copper inserts on the front grille, bumpers, and tail lamp cluster. The dual-tone XUV400 gets a striking copper paint finish roof. Being also a bigger SUV than its direct rivals, Mahindra could kick up a storm in the EV market. Now all eyes are set on the pricing as a lot will depend on that.

