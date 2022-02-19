2022 Audi Q7 Facelift Review: Should You Q Up?

More than a dozen years ago, when I was a kid, the Audi Q7 reached our shores and wooed everyone. Especially those with deep pockets. In simpler words – celebrities, business tycoons, and politicians. Well, the aforementioned statement is enough to comprehend that the Q7 is an important name for the Deutsche brand.

The Q7 was kept away from our market for a while for reasons best known to Audi. But, I am happy to report – it’s back. It is on sale in the country again with some extra bling, a new powerhouse, more features, and spot-on pricing. Since you’ve been handed over with a spoiler already, let’s find out if the Audi Q7 feels new and a capable crowd-puller like its past iterations.

Qolossal Yet Qrisp?

The Audi Q7 has gained some proportions in the facelifted iteration. It is now longer by 11 millimetres in comparison to the pre-facelift model. The increment has not affected the overall outline of the SUV, and thus, it cannot be mistaken for anything else. In addition, its large dimensions help it with a superior road presence.

As for the changes, a new Singleframe grille sits on the nose with vertical slats. The front bumper also looks sharper now, and so do the new Matrix LED headlamps. The LED DRLs are updated as well. They add some arrogance to the Q7’s face. As mentioned earlier, the silhouette is very typical of an Audi Q7 (Second-generation model, of course). Nevertheless, it does feel like an estate on stilettos.

Alloy wheels measure 19-inch in diameter and aren’t the best-looking element of the car. Changes around the rear fascia include slender tail lamps. They are connected via a chrome ribbon. Another chrome insert of similar fashion is visible on the restyled rear bumper. The overall design looks sharp now and helps the Q7 with added masculinity and radness.

Qutting-edge Qabin?

Step inside, and the Audi Q7 facelift welcomes you with a bespoke interior. Everything feels premium here with high fit-finish levels. Also, the overall layout has a symphony of familiarity with other high-end Audi models – more specifically, the Q8. The dashboard is flat and features an uncluttered design for the AC vents. It further houses three displays now.

Behind the steering wheel is Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, and taking the centre stage is a 10.1-inch infotainment screen. Right beneath it sits the 8.6-inch climate control unit. While this touchscreen display setup looks futuristic, using them isn’t a lot of hassle either. Thanks to the haptic feedback, the experience of working around these displays is rather sweet than sour.

The front seats on the Q7 are comfortable and are power-adjustable. However, there’s no adjustment for the under-thigh support. The second-row bench is one of the most comfortable places we’ve come across in the car industry. Three can sit cheek by jowl, and the recline angle is generous too. The icing on the cake is the four-zone climate control, as it lets rear occupants have their own fan-temperature settings.

The electronically foldable and retractable third-row is best-suited for children. Average-sized adults can take a ride from there, but only for short distances. Moreover, accessing third-row is not an easy job. Thankfully, Audi has also removed the space-saver spare wheel from the boot. Therefore, the volume now measures 865 litres with the third-row folded flat.

Talking of features, the list is long on the facelifted Q7. It comes with ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, charging ports in all rows, wireless phone charger, air aromatization and more. The safety pack includes cruise control with speed limiter, 8 airbags, lane departure warning, and Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera (comes in handy in tight streets & parking spots). Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the Q7 is a practical yet loaded offering in this segment.

Quiet & Quick?

The most dramatic change on the Audi Q7 facelift is under its hood. Yes! It is the new power plant. The three-row SUV is now launched exclusively with a turbo-petrol engine. The motor on duty is a 3.0L V6 with a 48V mild-hybrid system designed to produce 340 bhp and 500 Nm of peak output. The gearbox on task is an 8-speed torque converter automatic, which transmits power to the Audi’s Quattro AWD system.

The motor is silent, refined, and powerful. It is a capable cruiser but can also manage the urban grind without breaking a sweat. However, it does break pockets as the fuel efficiency is a single-digit affair. It is only on a long highway stretch and with legal speeds that you see the smallest double-digit figure. Here’s where the old diesel engine will be missed. The mild-hybrid system’s intervention helps in saving some fuel and gives a slight push to fuel economy numbers. The V6 engine is also good at darting the heavy Q7 to cruising speeds rather quickly. For reference, the 0-100 kmph sprint takes 5.9 seconds, and the top speed is limited to 250 kmph.

The gearbox isn’t a dull unit either. Also, the driver can decide to take over controls manually. The response of the steering-mounted paddle shifters is crisp too. However, the transmission is best left in the D mode. A total of 7 seven driving modes are available on the Q7, including the Individual mode, which lets the driver adjust settings for powertrain, steering, and suspension.

Qushy Qruiser?

The adaptive air suspension system comes standard on the Audi Q7 facelift. As a result, the ride is plush, irrespective of the speed and surface you are driving it on. The suspension absorbs bumps, potholes, road undulations, and expansion joints gracefully. Most importantly, quick lane-change manoeuvres aren’t scary on the Q7. Yes! This behemoth knows how to hide its heft.

Driving modes do alter the suspension stiffness and steering response. Hence, the Q7 can be used to either have a soft-supple ride or it can be driven fast on winding roads. The overall feedback from the steering wheel is enjoyable, and it doesn’t feel like an over-assisted unit.

Not many Q7 owners will take it off the road, but the SUV comes with a dedicated offroad mode. It raises the suspension to its maximum height and switches off the traction control. That said, the air suspension can also drop the Q7’s ride height in the Dynamic mode for a lower centre of gravity. And these changes make a noticeable difference in the Q7’s capabilities.

Dropping anchors on this burly SUV doesn’t induce panic. The brakes are confidence-inspiring, and even mid-corner correction felt like a safe task to perform. In summation, the Q7 facelift leverages the driver with a seamless blend of comfort and agility as and when required.

Qulmination

The 2022 Audi Q7 facelift is available in two variants – Premium Plus and Technology, priced at Rs. 79.99 lakh and Rs. 88.33 lakh, respectively. That said, the latter of the two comes up as the more sensible choice of the two with added features. Yes! The Q7 has undeniably managed to leave us impressed with its fresh looks, updated cabin, and new powertrain. Incontrovertible to say, the Audi Q7 facelift makes for a great buy in its segment. However, for obvious reasons, the oil burner will be missed but not for long, as more carmakers are now making distances from diesel engines.