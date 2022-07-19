2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Electric scooters are getting very popular in India owing to various reasons. In fact, in the first six months of 2022, more electric two-wheelers have been sold in the country than in the entire calendar year of 2021. From re-branded Chinese electric scooters to promising made-in-India products, we have them all. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy is a brilliant example of the latter. The company has launched the new 2022 Ather 450X in India today at a starting price of Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi.

Ather Energy commenced its India operations with the launch of the Ather 340 and 450 electric scooters in June 2018. While the Ather 340 was discontinued later due to low demand, the updated 450X made its debut in January 2020. Now, after 2.5 years, Ather has given the 450X a set of comprehensive updates that might not look big on paper but are those vitals that matter in real-world conditions. So, has India’s best electric scooter got even better? We rode the same in Bengaluru to find that out!

2022 Ather 450X: How does it look?

The new Gen 3 version of the Ather 450X looks completely identical to its predecessor. While it is a handsome electric scooter, we believe Ather should have given it some cosmetic updates or at least introduced some new colour schemes. The Ather 450X will continue to be available in White, Space Grey and Mint Green shades. It gets an all-LED headlamp, LED DRLs, a sleek profile with a futuristic design language, five-spoke alloy wheels, A-shaped LED taillamp, and more.

2022 Ather 450X: What’s new?

The new Ather 450X finally gets larger rear-view mirrors which not only look good but also offer a much better view of what’s behind. Apart from this sole visual change, the Ather 450X Gen 3 version gets plenty of major hardware updates. Ather has updated the powertrain of this electric scooter. While it still gets a 6kW electric motor with 26 Nm of peak torque, the battery is now much larger.

This electric scooter now features a 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack as opposed to the 2.9kWh unit in the earlier model. Thanks to the updated battery pack, it offers more range than before. The claimed range in ideal conditions has gone up from 106 km per charge to 146 km per charge. However, Ather focuses more on the real-world performance of its EV and its TrueRange is rated at 105 km per charge which is 20 km more as compared to 85 km per charge in the earlier model.

Estimated range of 101 km per charge at the start of the trip

It is worth mentioning that when we took it for a ride, it showed an expected riding range of 101 km per charge in the Smart Eco mode and at that time it was 96 per cent juiced up. Ather has also updated the user interface on its 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster and it now feels more user-friendly than before. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor and gets 2 GB of RAM along with 16 GB of internal storage.

The display shows a host of information and it gets four riding modes as well – Smart Eco, Ride, Sport, and Warp. Another major update on the Ather 450X is the addition of new 12-inch tubeless tyres from MRF. The company has partnered with MRF to develop special tyres for the 450X. At the front, it gets a 90/90-12 tyre while at the rear it sports a 100/80-12 inch unit. This e-scooter gets disc brakes at both the end with a combined braking system and regenerative braking.

2022 Ather 450X: How does it ride?

We rode the new Ather 450X for a brief period of time and took it to Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, covering a total to and fro distance of 41.5 km. We tested this electric scooter in all the riding modes and with a mixed pattern usage, around 54 per cent battery charge was consumed during the trip. In terms of performance, there aren’t any updates this time but the 450X has always been a great scooter with consistent performance and it still has the same character.

Talking about different riding modes, the Ather 450X is pretty usable even in the basic Smart Eco mode which offers maximum riding range but minimum performance. However, the Ride mode seems to be perfect for most customers while riding in the city as it offers a good mix of electrifying performance and comfortable riding range, thereby satiating your needs. The Sport mode and the Warp mode offer crazy performance and blistering acceleration but at the same time, you’ll have to compromise on the range.

Also, it is worth mentioning that while the company claims a top speed of 80 kmph for the Ather 450X, we were able to sprint up to 91 kmph as per Ather’s ride statistics. With a kerb weight of 111.6 kg, it is pretty lightweight and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds (claimed). The company has tuned its suspension as per the new tyres but the ride quality remains the same as before and it stays planted even at speeds of up to 80 kmph.

Nearly 54 per cent battery charge was consumed during the trip

Ather claims that the new MRF tyres of the 450X offer 22 per cent better grip on wet roads and we can agree that as it was raining on our way to Nandi hills and the 450X’s MRF tyres came to the rescue and they performed better than its older tyres which I can recall from my previous encounter with this electric scooter. In a nutshell, thanks to the enhanced riding range, better UI on the cluster, and new tyres, the new Ather 450X feels like a more mature product.

2022 Ather 450X: Price and Rivals

The price of the new 2022 Ather 450X starts at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi, i.e. just Rs 1,000 more than its predecessor, thanks to state government subsidies along with FAME II incentives. Its price will vary from city to city, depending upon the state government subsidies. In Bengaluru, Ather Energy’s home city, the new 450X Gen 3 costs Rs 5,000 more than before and is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ather is also offering a bunch of new accessories with the new 450X including a Tyre pressure monitoring system, new footstep, luggage units, helmets, etc. While the TPMS is priced at Rs 4,999, the prices of other accessories are yet to be revealed. The company will also offer new rear-view mirrors as a retro-fit accessory for its older models. The new Ather 450X will take on the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.