2020 TVS Apache RR310 Road Test Review: TVS’ BS6 Flagship now with big-bike features!

TVS Apache RR310 already had all the ingredients of a perfect 'flagship' recipe and the 2020 model now tastes even sweeter. With comprehensive updates and still costing under Rs 2.5 lakh, the new 2020 model has certainly taken the game to another level. How? Read to find out!

The year 2020 is turning out to be a nightmare for all of us, from Covid-19 pandemic to earthquakes to cyclones, we people here in India are experiencing quite a lot. But does that mean that the year is a total waste? Well, not really as we have got some good things out of it too. For instance, the motorcycle in question here – the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6. Folks at TVS have been generous for us enthusiasts in a way that instead of just making the bike BS6 compliant, they gave the RR a slew of updates with a premium of just Rs 12,000. In December last year, I did a comprehensive review of the BS4 Apache RR310 and in the process, I covered 1,000 km from Delhi to Rajasthan and back and told you everything about the bike from head-to-toe. So in this review, let’s broadly take a look at the updates that the TVS flagship has on offer in its 2020 avatar and what all has changed for the good or bad. So, read along and enjoy the ride!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 – Design, Appearance and Styling

In terms of the design, nothing has really changed on the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 and it looks exactly the same compared to the outgoing BS4 model, especially in the Racing red paint scheme. However, there is a new dual-tone paint scheme on offer now and its called Titanium Black. In its 2020 avatar, the TVS Apache RR310 BS6 continues to remain one striking looking motorcycle with generous dimensions and one can easily look at it all day long admiring its appearance. The fit and finish remain top-notch and the attention to detail is just phenomenal. One major addition to the new model which most of the buyers will like is a 5-inch fully coloured TFT instrument cluster. Also, interestingly, the RR now comes with four riding modes namely, Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. What all these modes have on offer is something that I’ll explain in a bit.

One interesting touch here is that once you switch on the ignition, the bike reminds you of wearing your gear in the interest of rider safety. The switchgear is also new and you can toggle the riding modes with the help of buttons provided on the left switchgear. These modes can be changed even on the go and all you have to do is close the throttle and just select the mode with the help of the up button. Each riding mode comes with a different layout and colour combinations. The screen has easy readability and can automatically adjust its brightness according to the light conditions.

Apart from that, the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 also gets Smart Xonnect tech that lets you pair your smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth and after doing this, you have access to plenty of information. The new cluster offers three tripmeters and there is a lot of information on offer as you can take a look at vehicle statistics, average fuel efficiency, navigation, call alerts, ride statistics, service information and more. Another change on the new 2020 TVS Apache RR310 is the engine kill switch that has now been integrated into the electric start button.

Also, some of the buyers might find it a bit difficult to look for the high beam switch. Well, the same has now been integrated into the pass by switch. In order to switch on the high beam, all you have to do is push the pass by switch towards outside and you are good to go.

2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 – Engine specs and performance

Now coming to what powers the bike. At the heart of the new 2020 TVS Apache RR310 sits the same 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine and this one is now BS6 compliant. Interestingly, the power and torque outputs are unchanged and the engine continues to produce 34 hp along with 27 Nm while meeting the stringent emission standards. One big update here is that the bike now gets a ride-by-wire system, courtesy of which the throttle response is now crisper. Now, coming to the riding modes, the first two namely Urban and Rain restrict the power at 25.8hp and torque at 25Nm.

Watch our 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the other hand, in Sport and Track modes, you get full power and torque at 34hp and 27 Nm respectively. The throttle response is a bit gentle in Urban and Rain modes and gets sharper once you switch to sport and track modes. The top speed is also limited to 125 kmph in Urban and Rain modes. On the other hand, in Sport and track modes, you can go for the full monty at 160 kmph.

Not just the power and torque, but ABS intervention is also quite different in the four modes with maximum intervention in Rain, medium intervention in Urban and Sport and minimum intervention in Track mode. The vibration levels on the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 have gone down significantly and the engine feels a lot refined than before. While previously, the bike used to feel a bit jittery in the lower revs, this isn’t the case now, facilitating the city rideability. Triple digits speeds are achieved quite easily and you can cruise at 120-130 kmph effortlessly even for the longest of distances. Even at speeds of close to 140 kmph, the engine doesn’t seem stressed and feels happy to be revved.

Gearshifts are slick and precise and the slip & assist clutch works like a charm. Another interesting addition to the new model is the GTT or Glide through technology that offers convenience in city riding. All thanks to the said tech, the bike crawls in bumper-to-bumper traffic without the use of clutch and it doesn’t stall. It is certainly quite a helpful feature to avoid aching fingers in heavy traffic. Talking of fuel efficiency, the RR310 returned a combined figure of 29 kmpl during our test.

2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 – Ride and Handling

Now, the 2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 shares the same suspension, chassis and brakes with the outgoing BS4 model. The suspension is set on a slightly stiffer side and eats the usual undulations and uneasiness of the roads without any complaints. As far as braking is concerned, you get fantastic feedback and bite at the lever and you can really rely on the brakes even during emergency situations. Now, here comes an important update. The tyres have been an Achilles Heel for the TVS Apache RR310 and you must have noticed riders complaining on the just about satisfactory grip. Now, addressing this, the company offers new and stickier Michelin Road 5 tyres on the 2020 model and these have transformed the bike into a more fun machine. Compared to the previous version that tend to leave its line during fast corners, the new 2020 model feels a lot more confident. The grip is impressive over wet surfaces too and the difference is quite noticeable. The performance from the new rubber is praiseworthy and these leave you with a wish of having a home next to a racetrack!

2020 TVS Apache RR310 BS6 – Price in India and Verdict

Now to sum it up, the TVS Apache RR310 that was already a sweet motorcycle has gotten a lot better and desirable in its 2020 version. At Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the bike costs almost Rs 13,000 lesser than the more powerful KTM RC 390. What makes the new RR an interesting proposition is the fact that the value it offers in under Rs 2.5 lakh is unmatched by any other bike currently on sale in India. So, if you are willing to go for this one, do it without any second thoughts and the bike will guarantee the best bang for your buck. In my previous review of the RR310, I told you how capable this TVS flagship is as a sports tourer and the new 2020 model has further cemented the statement even more.

Certainly one of those motorcycles that an Indian motorhead can be proud of!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.