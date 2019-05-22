2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF First Ride Review: New baby Gixxer is now better and smarter

The market for sports-oriented motorcycles, especially below 200cc, was rather small in India until some years ago. Now though the young buyer is appreciating the thrill of a fully-faired motorcycle and Suzuki clearly understands that – something they made clear with the launch of the Gixxer SF. The fully-faired entry-level sports motorcycle garnered a lot of popularity and also served as the race machine for Suzuki's Gixxer Cup, training several young riders to be better racers. And now, the Gixxer SF has been updated to its 2019 model.

Suzuki recently launched the all-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 in India and along with it the 2019 Gixxer SF, which now looks radically different from the previous model. It now takes after the 250 Gixxer SF in terms of design and styling which has made it more sporty to look at.

While the previous model had a basic looking sports touring-oriented appeal, the new Gixxer SF is a proper looking sports motorcycle with sharp lines and sculpting to go with the new found aggressive personality. The Gixxer SF now comes with and LED tail lamp and an updated instrument cluster, along with other changes we'll talk about in this review.

The Ride

Once the ride for the new Gixxer SF 250 was done with, it was the turn of the new Gixxer SF to go out on the Budh International Circuit. The very first impression is that the fact that the new Gixxer SF feels more refined than before – in the way it looks and feels, in the way it responds, in the way it handles.

On paper, the new Gixxer SF makes slightly less power than the older version but that difference doesn't really reflect on the acceleration. Since the design is all-new and well sculpted, a rider can get a more committed stance, which makes handling and cornering much better than before.

During my previous experience on the Gixxer SF on the Kari Motor Speedway, hard braking felt a little tricky as the motorcycle juddered a bit while slowing down before corners. The new Gixxer SF though seems to have that problem solved with improved braking.

The baby Gixxer is swift in directional changes with a stiff-ish suspension setup, however, I'd say it's not the best in its class when it comes to how quick it is to flick from side to the other.

Also, the wheelbase on the new Gixxer SF is slightly longer which means straight line speeds are now more stable compared to the previous generation. Speaking of straight line speeds, the Gixxer SF easily does over 122 km/h. The seat height has been raised a bit but barely makes a difference to the ease while handling the motorcycle.

The Numbers

Engine 155cc 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled Power 14 hp @ 9000rpm Torque 14 Nm @ 7500rpm Fuel System Fuel Injection Transmission 5 Speed, MT Wheelbase 1340 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Seat Height 795 mm Kerb Mass 146 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 12 L Suspension (front) Telescopic, Coil spring, Oil damped Rear Swing Arm Type, Mono Suspension Tyres (front) 100/80R - 17 M/C – Tubeless Rear 140/60R - 17 M/C - Radial Tubeless

The Experience

The 2019 Gixxer SF 150 is an improved version of itself and was rather a lot of fun on the race track since the suspension and braking support spirited riding. The new baby Gixxer is a promising package for young riders who wish to step into the world of fully-faired sports motorcycles and lends a great learning curve.

The Gixxer SF is a pleasant move towards entry-level sports motorcycles, inculcating the need for precision riding and not just straight line speeds. I reckon it'll make a great first motorcycle for college goers or even office goers as it delivers on a good blend of sporty and comfortable riding which ensures quick commutes around the city.