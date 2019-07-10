2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport Review: A powerful and efficient Ingenium diesel heart

Common sense would dictate that on the road a small hatchback is easiest to park, a sedan is the probably the most comfortable, and a wagon or an estate is probably the best choice for hauling cargo. All of which would drive well with a lower centre of gravity would be lighter so braking would be more efficient, hence safer. And being aerodynamic, lightweight, therefore more economical. But somehow the world has flipped itself upside down and looked at all of those options, folded its arms, swollen their bottom lip and said “No… I want an SUV”. Some have put forward the argument that “bigger is better” or their preference of a “Commanding driving position”, arguments which have absolutely no concrete foundation whatsoever. None of these SUVs will ever touch a puddle of water, let alone get all dusty or muddy or carry goods cross country and would be less economical than a regular 3 box saloon.

Which is why most manufacturers have picked up their hatchbacks, made them look a little butch, added some larger tyres, throw in a downsized engine with insufficient power and market them as an ‘SUV’. However, there are some marquees that manufacturer SUVs solely for their bread and butter, most notably Jeep and Land Rover. While the world prances around making tall wobbly hatchbacks, it's these two off-roading giants that have always stuck to their guns and delivered dual-purpose vehicles which also work properly in the real world.

The updates Dynamic Design Package is not offered in the HSE trim level. Only the HSE Luxury variant gets the updated styling along with the Landmark Edition.

While I would like to keep venting, I would like to hold off for another time and talk about the latest model year Discovery Sport from Land Rover. While there is a brand new generation of the vehicle bound for India soon, the 2019 model year Discovery Sport has been given a microscopic update in order to try and keep it relevant in the midst of the German, Japanese, American and Scandinavian rivals. While most of these SUVs never really go off-road, to me it makes total sense to try and see what the baby Discovery is actually like in their natural habitat of the SUV in the modern world – the road.

As a part of the new and final update, Land Rover has taken the Ingenium diesel engine and given a much-needed power boost in the Discovery Sport. In addition, there is a brand new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new design package. Weirdly, the test car came in the ‘HSE’ trim which has received none of the latter updates. It carries over the same design package with just subtle tweaks from the older model and is only equipped with an 8-inch infotainment screen instead of the new 10-inch system. However, the older system has been given a minor software update to work more efficiently. While we will get to that in a moment, let's start with the baby elephant in the room, the updated engine.

More Power

On paper, the new engine is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, which in the higher trims is now tuned to develop 177hp at 4,000 rpm and 430Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Now that is 30hp and 48Nm more than before. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed torque converter transmission. On the move, the engine is very refined and smooth especially for a diesel, while power and torque delivery is quite linear. The transmission shifts up and down smoothly when driving casually. The only way to take manual control of the gearbox is with the paddle shifters, however, once you pull the paddle, the gearbox does take its time to respond. But, if you put the transmission to ‘S’ for sport mode, the throttle response, shift timing and paddle response time is noticeably improved, but not removed entirely. Land Rover claims it will do 12kmpl, but we were able to get around 9-10kmpl while driving around in the city. Driving in S will cost you dearly in term of fuel consumption, hence it is best to let the gearbox do its thing on its own, a job it does rather well.

Disco-ing Everyday

When it comes to the ride, at lower speeds it does feel quite firm and a little jittery over bumpy roads. But that firmed up suspension come into life when you have to throw the Disco Sport into corners. Smaller bumps are usually absorbed by the massive 235/60 R18 sized Good Year Wrangler tyres with the thick profiles. However, with this Discovery Sport, there are a couple of niggles like the brake. They feel quite spongy and there is little to no pedal feedback. So, in order to stop, you have to stand on them so you’re always pre-empting your braking distance. Additionally, with larger tyres and a heavy diesel engine at the front, the steering feels quite heavy and offers little feedback on the road. Surprisingly, when you drive off-road in its multiple terrain response settings the steering feels ideal.

The interior itself is laid out quite well with large buttons on the centre console. While not much has changed since the Discovery Sport was introduced, it does get a 10-inch screen reserved for the ‘HSE Luxury’ trim. What the test car came with is the old 8-inch system but a software update that gives it some new features and attempts to improve the touch response and user-friendliness. But it's disappointing to know that irrespective of whether you get the 8 or 10-inch systems, you won't get Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The 10-inch touchscreen with 'Incontrol' infotainment system is only reserved for the HSE Luxury trim. An 8-inch system is offered as standard but neither systems come with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

When it comes to space, the cabin has plenty of room to relax, however, the rear seats, although supportive, are not as comfortable, as let’s say a Range Rover Evoque, due to the ‘utilitarian’ (function-over-form) nature of the ‘Discovery’ line-up. In terms of space, four occupants can travel comfortably, while a fifth would be a squeeze. The entry-level model is offered only as a 5-seater, but the higher-spec ones come as 5+2. But, the third row of seats are completely unusable even for kids for short journeys. The third row has no legroom and you sit with your knees very high up due to the all-wheel-drive system under the floor that eats into cabin space. It seems more appropriate to have a 5-seat model only because then you also get a proper full-size spare wheel, but unfortunately, you cannot spec a higher trim model without the third row.

When it comes to design, the new model looks to be identical to the older one, but eagle eyes people can tell that its gets tweaked front and rear skid plates, a new shiny exhaust tip and that’s pretty much it. Although the HSE Luxury and the Land Mark Edition does feature updated styling which refreshes the look of the car altogether.

One of the best features on the Discovery Sport is the large fixed panoramic glass roof which creates an airy ambience in the cabin.

The Verdict

The Discovery Sport although was introduced in 2014 and its underpinnings will date back to the days of Ford’s ownership of the marquee. It may have been extensively modified over the years, but it was still derived from the same platform as its predecessor - the Freelander. Soon there will be new-generation Discovery Sport with brand new architecture. Expected to arrive in 2020, the Discovery Sport will surely be at par with its rivals as it gets new tech and powertrains. As for the current model on sale in India, despite its age, Land Rover has been able to keep the Discovery Sport as relevant and fresh as it was when brand new. The power boost from the engine has done wonders for the SUV and makes it easier to lug around its weight. The final version of the first-generation Discovery Sport then is definitely an impressive effort from Land Rover.

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE – Technical Specifications

Engine: 1,999cc, 4-cylinder, turbocharged, 16-valves

Fuel: Diesel

Power: 177hp @ 4,000 rpm

Torque: 430Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm

Transmission: 9-speed automatic / 4-wheel drive

Claimed Fuel Economy: 12.8kmpl

Dimensions (LxWxh): 4,600 x 2,173 x 1,690mm

Wheelbase: 2,741mm

Price of variant tested: Rs. 56.57 lakh (ex-showroom).