2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class review: Why it’s the best C-Class ever!

The premium entry-level sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the C-Class has received a much needed mid-life facelift and is now indeed a better buy against its newer rivals and most importantly it features a BS-VI compliant diesel engine. The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class upgrades are subtle, neat and make the car look bolder, aggressive, premium and the sedan is loaded with new-age technology. Mercedes-Benz India is offering the new C-Class with two BS-VI compliant diesel engine options including a 194 hp engine on the C 220d variant and the 245 hp C 300d. The C-Class C 220d replaces the existing C 250d in the C-Class line-up and we got the chance to drive the same trim.

Exteriors of 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class:

On the new outside, the face of the new C-Class instantly attracts attention. It is now bolder with new front grille, side skirts and an updated headlamp cluster. The front grille on the C 220d variant gets more chrome and the new front bumper gets larger air intakes. The headlamps cluster gets new full LEDs and DRLs that once again look premium. The top variant of the C-Class the C 300d also gets AMG body kit similar to that we see on the BMW 3 Series with M Sport variant or on the Audi A4 S-Line trim. Reworked front and rear bumpers along with larger 18-inch alloy wheels add some aggression and the front grille is also different. The chrome is replaced by a 'diamond' grille (again borrowed from the Mercedes-AMG C 43).

Interior cabin of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Inside the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class things do get interesting. The colour scheme is sober and the extensive use of wood has bought in more charm to the dashboard and it no longer looks dull. The finishing to the wood is proper and unvarnished which gives more resistance from scratches. The whole flow of the woodwork right from the AC vents to the command touchpad gives a very upmarket and classy feel to the dashboard. The round AC vents get chrome metal finish and it would have been nice to see the analogue clock below the A/C control switched to be a bit larger than its present size.

The new 10.25-inch infotainment system is being offered as a standard offering on both the variants, however, it does not support touch input. It can be used via a rotary dial and touchpad. If you are a first time Mercedes-Benz buyer then it will take time to use the touchpad. However, once you get the hang of it, the screen operations become very easy. It supports both Apple Car Play and Android Auto smartphone integration, which makes driving easy. The screen's resolution is crisp and also features inbuilt navigation. The steering mounted controls make it easy to operate the instrument cluster and gets metallic control buttons along with dual touchpads like the ones we have seen on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. A new screen in the centre of the instrument cluster looks cool with a resemblance to the screen of a smartphone. Overall, in terms of connectivity and display, it is safe to say that the new C-Class is presently the best in its segment.

The front seats of Mercedes-Benz C-Class are now more comfortable and provide adequate lumbar support. It gets powered front seats with memory function and the top variant also gets bolster adjustment. The rear seats are also nice and comfortable offering good legroom but are a bit tight on headroom. The seats do not provide enough under-thigh support and can get uncomfortable on long drives for taller occupants. There are rear AC vents, rear arm-rest with cup holders to make the environment more comfortable.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class drive:

As mentioned earlier, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now BS-VI compliant and the engine impresses. The 2.0L diesel engine sheds 245 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque mated to a 9G-Tronic gearbox. The engine has enough power right from the word go and does not disappoint on performance. The refinement is better than the outgoing model and even traffic noise remains largely insulated from the cabin. The suspension is set on the firmer side and while toggling between driving modes does alter its behaviour, ride quality remains inclined towards the stiffer side. As a result, at low speeds, even small undulations manage to creep inside the cabin. However, ride quality does improve with speed and the car deals with uneven surfaces much better at higher speeds.

New 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift Conclusion:

The changes in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class certainly make the sedan more desirable. The new face, headlamp cluster and especially the new interiors takes the C-Class in a different league altogether. Even the drive is not disappointing at all and the car will ensure a smile on the drivers face every single time he or she drives. The new engine makes it the best C-Class on sale in India and despite it being BS-VI compliant Mercedes-Benz India has priced the C-Class well starting at Rs 44.25 lakh (Ex-Showroom), which means the new changes do not cost a bomb. It is indeed the best C-Class ever and making things better is the news that the company has already launched the C-Cabriolet in India and will launch the petrol and other AMG variants in the coming months.