Triumph Speed 400 Review: Coming of Age

The entry-level premium motorcycle segment has been buzzing like never before in India. With iconic international brands co-developing with local manufacturers, the Indian two-wheeler sector has truly come of age. It’s been an open secret, but Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles have been working on an affordable modern classic motorcycle for over 5 years. The covers are finally off of the Triumph Speed 400 and both the companies have managed to send shock waves across the segment and make its rivals shake in their boots with some serious aggressive pricing. The latest neo-retro motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, introductory ex-showroom.