Toyota Innova Hycross First Drive Review

The new Toyota Innova Hycross is all about taking the spacious and practicality level of an MPV to the next level with a premium feel. Hycross also offers many segment-first features and is the only vehicle in its class to be powered by a hybrid engine. The 181bhp powertrain used in Hycross also fuel efficient and according to Toyota, it returns an average of 21.1 kmpl. The Hycross is the first vehicle in India to come equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS tech. Watch our first drive review.