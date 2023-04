It’s been a year since Toyota launched the Hilux in India but all good things happen to those who wait and we finally got our hands on the Hilux. To showcase the indestructible pick-up truck’s capabilities, we drove the Hilux pick-up truck at Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand where the road or shall we say the trail was paved ruts, gravel, steep inclines and whatever else Mother Nature could throw at us. Find out if the Hilux is truly indestructible.