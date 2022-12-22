Tata Tiago EV Review: People’s Champion

Tata Tiago EV First Drive Review: Even though there’s been a lot of talk about electrification in the automotive industry, there’s a serious lack of affordable options in the market. Tata Motors has hit the target time and time again with the Tigor EV, and Nexon EV. Now, with the most affordable EV in India, the Tiago EV, the company sets the benchmark higher and more accessible. Is the Tiago EV all about being an affordable mass-market car, so is there more to it than that? That’s what we are here to find out.