Tata Motors’ newly launched Tiago EV is India’s most-affordable electric car with a claimed range of 315 km on a single charge. Priced from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the electric hatchback is available with two battery packs, a 19.2 kWh pack and a larger 24 kWh pack with two charging options. Find all details about the latest EV from Tata Motors in हिन्दी here!