Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review: Cruise Control

Royal Enfield has decided to revive the niche cruiser class with the Super Meteor 650. It is the company’s flagship model and offers many features that are a first for a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The Super Meteor 650 has a colossal road presence and it could probably be the best-looking motorcycle in the Royal Enfield stable, but does it have the attributes of a true blue cruiser? We agree it was one of the worst-kept secrets as everyone knew that the 650 version of the Meteor was very much on cards. Well, it is finally out and we find out whether it was worth the wait.