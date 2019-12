MG ZS EV Review: 0-100 kmph run, range, features

The MG ZS EV is all set to join the ranks of the Hyundai Kona EV as India’s second long-range all-electric SUV very soon. We recently got the opportunity to test drive the same and out it through its paces to see what it worth. In this video, we tell you all that you need to know about the MG ZS EV!