The MG Comet EV has just been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh ex-showroom. It’s a two-door, four-seat car with all the requisite safety and comfort features, but it looks like nothing you’ve seen before. And it’s probably not a car for everyone. It’s zippy, it’s comfortable, it’s feature-rich, yet it won’t serve all your needs unless you really want to make a statement. For the few who get it, this car is a brilliant idea for your urban mobility needs.