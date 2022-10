The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is the first EQS to be locally assembled outside Germany at the Chakan plant in Pune. It is also the 14th ‘Made in India’ vehicle by Mercedes-Benz. This EV offers the longest range in India with a range of 857 km according to ARAI and 677 km by WLTP. The Ed, Arup Das, finds out what the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is all about.