Meet the first-ever all-electric Mercedes-AMG, the EQS 53 4Matic+. With a mind-boggling power output of 751 bhp and 1,020 Nm of peak torque, this EV offers brain freeze acceleration. The all-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ has been priced at Rs 2.45 crore, ex-showroom. Watch our first drive impressions of this hyper electric fastback here.