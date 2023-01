Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet is the first convertible AMG in the Indian market. The Cabriolet packs a punch as it is powered by a 3-litre in-line six engine with a 48V battery. The AMG E 53 pumps out 429bhp with an additional 21bhp from the battery and has a torque of 520Nm and again aided with another 250Nm from the 48V. The AMG convertible does 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph. Check out its first look video.