Maruti Suzuki XL6 Review: Just another boring MPV or not?

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a brand new model which builds on the Ertiga offering a premium and sophisticated option in a 6-seat MPV at a price range Rs 9.8 to 11.46 lakh. With no direct rivals to compete against, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is offered in two trim levels Zeta and Alpha from its NEXA dealer channel, both being offered with just one engine option with the 1.5-litre K15 mild-hybrid petrol engine and is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or the option of a 4-speed automatic gearbox with premium interiors and rugged SUV like styling. We head to Jaipur to find out who exactly is the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 for and does it live up to the claims by the manufacturer.