Meet the most expensive Maruti Suzuki vehicle in the company’s history, the Invicto. The premium MPV is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and will be sold under the Nexa brand. The Invicto is offered in only two variants: Zeta+ and Alpha+ and the former trim is available as a seven or an eight-seater while the top model only comes as a seven-seater. The Invicto is priced from Rs 24.79 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s what to expect from the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto.