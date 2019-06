Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review | Off-Road Torture Tested



Jeep Compass has pretty much been solely responsible for putting Jeep India on the map with its go anywhere personality and a competitive price tag. Now though, Jeep Compass Trailhawk is here with even better off-road capabilities and a BS6 engine. Not to mention, the Compass Trailhawk looks more rugged than the standard model. So, how much better is it really and who should buy it? Find out with Arpit Mahendra as he takes the Trailhawk for a spin off-road and on road in and around Lonavala.