India is the third largest market for Skoda Auto: Petr Solc

Skoda India has had a dream run this calendar year by managing to clock sales of 44,500 units and is looking to surpass the 50,000 mark by the end of 2022. With such numbers, India has now become Skoda’s third-biggest market in the world after Germany and the Czech Republic, and the largest outside Europe. A brand that was once fighting for survival in India has now managed to turn its fortunes around thanks to its made-in-India vehicles, the Kushaq and the Slavia. Arup Das spoke to Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, who recently took the helm, and sheds light on Skoda’s EV plans and upcoming SUV.