Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Walkaround and First Look

The world’s largest two-wheeler, Hero MotoCorp, has finally joined the electric bandwagon. The company has launched the Vida V1 electric scooter in two variants — the Plus at Rs 1.45 lakh and the Pro at Rs 1.59 lakh, ex-showroom. The more affordable Plus is powered by a 3.44kWh battery pack while the top-of-the-line Pro gets a 3.94 kWh one. However, both electric scooters have the same power output of 6kW or 8bhp. According to the company, the Plus and the Pro offer a range of 143 km and 165 km respectively. The Vida V1 scooters will initially be available in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. Watch the video to know more.