Global NCAP recently crash tested the Mahindra Scorpio N, Maruti Suzuki Swift, S-Presso and Ignis under its #SaferCarsForIndia program. While the Scorpio-N achieved an impressive 5-star safety rating, the Maruti Suzuki trio could only garner a disgraceful 1-star rating each. All these products have been crash tested following Global NCAP’s new testing protocols. Watch the full video to know more.