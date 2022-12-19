BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Blade Runner

BYD is the world’s largest EV manufacturer as it dethroned Tesla in the first half of 2022. The Chinese EV maker is backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and now its e-SUV, the Atto 3, is gunning for fossil luxury fuel-powered vehicles. Priced at ₹ 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new EV is only available in one trim, the top model, and is powered by a 60.48 kWh battery which has a total output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. It does 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds and according to ARAI figures, the EV SUV offers a range of 521 km on a single charge. Watch our first drive review to know more.