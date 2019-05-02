BMW i3s Review: An Electric Car India is not ready for

The BMW i3s is an improved and advanced version of the i3. Also, the BMW i3s is the company’s idea of what a compact and practical electric car should be like. The i3s is not on sale in India at present but we drove it recently to find out if it makes sense for India or not and has BMW succeeded in developing an electric car good enough for everyday usage. We would love to hear from you what you would want in an ideal electric car and at what price.