The 2023 Audi Q8 E-tron comes with a larger battery pack of 114 kW and some styling changes. It comes in two body styles – the Sportback and the SUV style. Express Drives was invited by Audi India to drive the refreshed Audi Q8 E-tron in Bengaluru. Should you buy one? Can it truly replace internal combustion engine cars? Here are our thoughts on the updated electric vehicle. Do share your thoughts in the comments below.