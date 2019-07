Ather 450 Electric Scooter Review | Fastest Electric Scooter in India

Ather 450 is currently the fastest electric scooter in India. We have not considered the Avera Retrosa as it is currently available only in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, the Ather 450 is available in Bengaluru and Chennai and the company has aggressive expansion plans as it aims to be present in 30 Indian cities by year 2023. So, how is it to ride? Pradeep Shah tells you in this review.