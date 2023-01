The new 2023 MG Hector facelift is here with a larger-than-life grille! But that’s not all, MG’s most profitable product in India gets level-2 ADAS with 11 driving assist features and over 75 connected car features. It will also get a 6-seater and a 7-seater version in the ‘Hector Plus’ coming soon. We expect the prices to be revealed at the upcoming Auto Expo so stay tuned!