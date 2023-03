Hyundai took a little time, cutting-edge design and state-of-the-art features and threw it all in the blender to churn out the all-new Verna. With its unique styling, best-in-class features and Level 2 ADAS, Hyundai aims to double its sales figures in the sedan segment in this financial year. So, does it have all the ingredients to revive this segment and be a force to be reckoned with? Let’s find out.